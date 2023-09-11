Houston Plastic Surgeon Dr. Olga Bachilo Honored as a NewBeauty Top Doctor for a Third Consecutive Year

News provided by

NewBeauty

11 Sep, 2023, 11:16 ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Olga Bachilo, a board-certified plastic surgeon and the founder of Glamour Plastic Surgery and Med Spa in Houston, Texas, has once again been distinguished as a leading expert by NewBeauty magazine. Her remarkable achievements and commitment to exceptional patient care have ensured her NewBeauty Top Doctor recognition for the third year in a row.

Known for her exceptional skills and transformative results, Dr. Bachilo also embraces a compassionate approach to addressing patient needs. Her remarkable talents lie in her surgical skill and in crafting personalized treatment plans that that cater to the distinctive features of each patient.

"I am truly humbled to be named a NewBeauty Top Doctor for the third consecutive year," said Dr. Bachilo. "It's a testament to the collective efforts of our team at Glamour Plastic Surgery to provide cutting-edge treatments and personalized care. We are committed to helping our patients achieve their aesthetic goals and enhance their confidence."

The Top Doctor program features board-certified aesthetic experts who are recognized for their exceptional skill, innovation, and commitment to patient care and safety. As a trusted beauty authority for over almost 20 years, NewBeauty is committed to providing readers with the most accurate and balanced information. This partnership highlights Dr. Bachilo's outstanding work and dedication to patient safety, a core value of the NewBeauty brand.

NewBeauty has always been a leading resource for those seeking expert advice on their beauty journey. As a company, we are committed to safety, and our Top Doctor program is a testament to that commitment. We are honored to have selected Dr. Bachilo for the second year in a row and look forward to continuing to work with her to provide our readers with the most up-to-date and accurate information in the field of plastic surgery.

For more information about Dr. Bachilo, please visit glamourplasticsurgery.com.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY TOP DOCTORS:
As the beauty authority, NewBeauty advises readers to make educated decisions when it comes to the treatments they receive and the board-certified doctors who perform them. NewBeauty's Top Doctors are vetted and properly certified to perform the cosmetic treatments they offer and represent an exclusive group of the nation's best plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons and cosmetic dentists.

For more information on NewBeauty, visit newbeauty.com.
Contact Information:
[email protected] 

SOURCE NewBeauty

Also from this source

Celebrity Cosmetic Dentist & NewBeauty Top Doctor Victoria Veytsman, DDS Five Pillar Approach to Dentistry

New Jersey Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Wise Named NewBeauty Top Doctor for 8th Consecutive Year

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.