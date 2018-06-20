Houston Rockets and BBVA Compass announce Buy On Purpose as its 2018 Small Business opportunity winner

"The opportunity for a life with basic human rights is a precious commodity," said BBVA Compass Houston CEO Mark Montgomery. "There were so many worthy candidates for our top prize, but this company has an extremely unique story, and uses business savvy to pay it forward and help people all over the world. I commend the fans for voting for a small business that is transcending regular day-to-day operations and doing extraordinary things."

Simon Lee, the company's founder and president, began Buy On Purpose after multiple mission trips around the world in the late 90s and early 2000s, where he says he found his calling to help others. The company began operations in 2004, after his father and mother gave him startup money in support of his cause.

"We are so grateful for BBVA Compass and the Houston Rockets to promote small businesses in Houston," said Lee. "Thank you to all who voted for us and supported us over the years!"

As part of their winnings, Lee and his company will receive $10,000, lunch with Rockets executives and consultation sessions with BBVA Compass and Rockets representatives. Other prizes include tickets to a future Rockets game next season and social media promotions on bank and team channels.

"Congratulations to Mr. Lee and Buy on Purpose on winning this year's BBVA Compass Small Business Opportunity Contest," said Rockets Chief Revenue Officer Gretchen Sheirr. "The Houston Rockets take tremendous pride in giving back to our community, so it was great seeing all of the local businesses who submitted for the contest doing the same."

The BBVA Compass Small Business Opportunity contest gave small business owners a chance to submit their entry in early May, detailing the nature of their operation, how they give back to the community, and what they would do with the winnings in order to grow their business. After the submission period ended, all entries were reviewed by a panel of judges, the submission field was narrowed down to four finalists, and fans voted for the winner online.

