Houston Sets Its Sights on National Leadership in Economic Mobility

Five leading organizations gather for inaugural Houston Economic Mobility Summit to explore bold, collaborative solutions for opportunity gaps

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston ranks 11th among the nation's 50 largest metros for upward mobility among low-income children, according to Opportunity Insights' Opportunity Atlas. But while the region shows signs of progress, Houston also carries the highest poverty rate among the 25 most populous cities in America. The question facing the region is urgent: Can Houston lead the nation in advancing economic mobility?

City of Houston_Photo Credit_Houston First Corporation (Lance Childers) Economic Mobility Summit Logo

From October 29–30, five leading organizations—Good Reason Houston, Greater Houston Community Foundation, Greater Houston Partnership, Kinder Institute for Urban Research, and United Way of Greater Houston—convened more than 150 cross-sector leaders for the inaugural Houston Economic Mobility Summit: Building Bridges for Deeper Impact. The event brought together voices from business, philanthropy, government, academia, community, and the nonprofit sector to deepen understanding, strengthen relationships, and explore a collaborative path forward to expand opportunity for all Houstonians.

The two-day summit featured two of the nation's foremost authorities on economic mobility:

Dr. Raj Chetty, Director of Opportunity Insights and Harvard Economist

Sarah Rosen Wartell, President of Urban Institute

Three Houston leaders also offered insights into local data, research, and philanthropy shaping Houston's trajectory:

Dr. Flavio Cunha, Director of the Center for Economic Mobility at Rice University's Kinder Institute for Urban Research

Rich Kinder, Co-Founder of Kinder Morgan and Chairman of the Kinder Foundation

Ann B. Stern, President and CEO of Houston Endowment

Economic mobility is about more than income; it is about whether individuals and families can climb the economic ladder within their lifetimes and across generations. Factors such as education, housing, health, environment, and social capital all influence the trajectory of opportunity. Importantly, speakers spoke to how these factors come together within families and neighborhoods—dramatically shaping the pathways available for upward mobility or the barriers that make it out of reach.

"The community where a child grows up plays a powerful role in shaping their future. In Houston, we see this clearly—even down to the neighborhood or census tract level. Children from low-income families who grow up just a mile or two apart can have dramatically different outcomes as adults," said Dr. Raj Chetty, Director of Opportunity Insights. "Factors like poverty concentration, school quality, and one's social network all influence the opportunities available to them. I'm encouraged to see such a diverse group of organizations and leaders coming together here in Houston to build a more coordinated effort to expand opportunity and improve outcomes for all children."

"Houston is one of the most diverse and fastest-growing regions in America," said Sarah Rosen Wartell, President of the Urban Institute. "That makes it a bellwether for what's possible in advancing economic mobility. But realizing that promise requires ambitious, cross-sector solutions with a long-term commitment to impact."

For the convening organizations, the summit represents a continued and strengthened commitment to driving measurable change. Future gatherings will continue refining priorities, aligning on shared goals, and committing to collective action.

This isn't just a conversation—it's a collective commitment. Convening organizations are asking what more they can do together, how to track progress, and how to remain focused on delivering lasting opportunities for all Houstonians over the long-term.

About Good Reason Houston

Good Reason Houston is a nonprofit working to ensure every child in every neighborhood receives a world class public education. With a bold goal to double the number of graduates earning a living wage by 2040, we partner with families, educators, and leaders to drive data-based change and expand opportunity across the region. goodreasonhouston.org

About Greater Houston Community Foundation

For three decades, Greater Houston Community Foundation has served as a trusted leader in philanthropy, helping donors turn generosity into meaningful impact. Guided by donor intent, the Community Foundation has distributed more than $2.7 billion in grants to strengthen Houston and beyond. Through donor advised funds and a wide range of philanthropic services, the Community Foundation provides tailored advising, grantmaking expertise, and educational initiatives that empower individuals, families, and businesses to achieve their charitable goals. By combining deep community knowledge with strategic solutions, the Foundation amplifies giving and helps build a more vibrant, resilient region for all. www.ghcf.org

About Greater Houston Partnership

The Greater Houston Partnership works to make Houston one of the best places to live, work, and do business by bringing together business and community leaders to build a stronger, more prosperous, and resilient region. Through the strength and collaboration of our 900 member organizations and a broad network of partners across our 12-county region, we champion economic growth, shape smart policy, and elevate the economic opportunity and quality of life for all Houstonians. Houston.org.

About Rice University's Kinder Institute for Urban Research

The Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University builds better cities and improves lives through data, research, engagement and action. The institute works in direct partnership with government agencies and social services organizations that are positioned to solve critical challenges facing the nation's fifth-largest and most diverse metropolitan area. Its research focuses on housing, education, economic mobility, community and public health, and population. kinder.rice.edu

About United Way of Greater Houston

United Way of Greater Houston connects people to possibility. We unite donors, volunteers and community partners in support of a focused plan to remove barriers on the path to financial stability for families and individuals. Programs focused on financial stability, youth opportunity, healthy community, and community resiliency help our neighbors land on their feet and stay there. For families and individuals who are ready, our Integrated Client Journey removes barriers on the path to financial stability. United Way also connects our neighbors to help, hope and critical resources 24/7/365 through the 211 Texas/United Way HELPLINE. Our community investments are backed by research, ensured by good stewardship and deliver results. www.unitedwayhouston.org

