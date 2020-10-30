Houston Trail Lawyer John H. Kim Named a 2021 Benchmark Litigation Star

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim Law Firm founder John H. Kim is being recognized as a 2021 Litigation Star by the publishers of Benchmark Litigation for his work in commercial litigation and product liability and recall. This is his fifth time to be named to the highly selective list.

Established in 2008, Benchmark Litigation is a respected research group that covers the litigation and disputes market in North America. To identify top litigators and law firms each year, the publication implements an extensive research process that takes place over several months and consists of case analysis, surveys, and feedback from clients and industry peers. For a complete list of 2021 honorees, visit www.benchmarklitigation.com.

Based in Houston, Mr. Kim is a seasoned and respected civil trial lawyer who handles high-stakes litigation for international corporations and individual clients. Earlier this year, Mr. Kim was hired on the eve of trial and obtained a take-nothing verdict in bet-the-company litigation that had sought over $17 million in damages plus punitive damages. Additionally, he prevailed on a counterclaim and obtained a $2.2 million damages verdict for his client. In January 2020, he obtained a favorable verdict that granted his client 25 percent working interest in a group of Permian Basin oil and gas leases.

Mr. Kim has been a member of the Planning Committee of the Center for Legal Responsibility, Texas Bar Foundation – Life Fellow, Texas Trial Lawyers Association Board of Directors, Houston Trial Lawyers – Board of Directors, Asian-American Bar Association – Board of Directors, and State Bar Grievance Committee. He also was a Moot Court Adviser for South Texas College of Law and is a member in the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and a Platinum Member of The Verdict Club. He has been part of the faculty for the ABOTA National Trial college at Harvard and Yale.

Through Mr. Kim's leadership, The Kim Law Firm has earned a stellar reputation for hard work, thorough preparation, and top-notch legal acumen. Collectively, the firm has recovered more than a half-billion dollars for clients through aggressive litigation. Mr. Kim also has erased billions of dollars of potential liability for companies. The firm's clients include entrepreneurs, business start-ups, mid-sized companies, and established national and international corporations. For more information about Mr. Kim and the trial lawyers at his firm, visit www.thekimlawfirm.com.

