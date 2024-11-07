Houston Trial Law Firm Alavi Anaipakos Ranked for Intellectual Property, Patent Litigation Expertise in 2025 Best Law Firms List

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston trial law firm Alavi Anaipakos is recognized for its expertise in high-stakes trials involving intellectual property, patents, and business disputes in the 2025 Best Law Firms list from the publishers of The Best Lawyers in America.

Alavi Anaipakos has earned a spot on the annual Best Law Firms rankings since the firm was formed by multiyear Best Lawyers honorees Amir Alavi and Demetrios Anaipakos, who have spent decades representing clients in the U.S. and internationally.

This summer, Alavi Anaipakos helped client Safe Foods Corp. secure a hard-fought final judgment in defense of a patent infringement lawsuit filed by California-based Enviro Tech Chemical Services.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas found "in favor of Safe Foods on all of Enviro Tech's legal claims" after Alavi Anaipakos won a ruling invalidating a patent for poultry preparation. The ruling saved Safe Foods and other companies in the U.S. poultry industry from a series of threatened and filed lawsuits by Enviro Tech.

The Safe Foods case is the most recent example of Alavi Anaipakos' success for both plaintiffs and defendants. The firm handles all types of business disputes and cases involving complex technologies, including patent enforcement and licensing, trade secret protection, inter partes review proceedings, appeals, and other areas.

The 2025 Best Law Firms ranking for Alavi Anaipakos is part of a consistent theme of professional recognition for the firm and its lawyers.

In addition to being the first, if not the only, law firm to be recognized in the Chambers USA guide months after opening its doors, Alavi Anaipakos and firm attorneys are recognized in the most recent editions of Texas Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers, IAM Patent 1000, Chambers USA, Benchmark Litigation Stars, and Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America.

Houston-based Alavi Anaipakos is home to high-stakes trial lawyers known for solving complex problems. The firm's attorneys have handled some of the world's largest patent infringement disputes and significant commercial cases across various industries, including oil and gas, energy, software, high-tech, financial services, and beyond. Our team members have been in the trenches in marquee legal battles across the nation and the world for nearly 30 years.

