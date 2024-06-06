Houston's Alavi Anaipakos Named "Powerhouse in IP Litigation" in 2024 Chambers USA Rankings

HOUSTON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston trial law firm Alavi Anaipakos and founding partners Amir Alavi and Demetrios Anaipakos are once again ranked among the country's best for intellectual property cases in the recently released Chambers USA guide.

One client describes Alavi Anaipakos "as a powerhouse in IP litigation" in the 2024 guide published by London-based Chambers and Partners. The Chambers rankings are based on a year-round research process that includes interviews with law firm clients and lawyers worldwide.

Alavi Aniapakos was one of the first law firms, if not the first, to claim a Chambers ranking only months after being formed. Since then, the firm has continued to build its impressive track record for clients while earning additional professional recognition for high-stakes intellectual property and patent litigation and significant business disputes.

One client interviewed by Chambers for the annual guide says Mr. Alavi is "a fantastic attorney and a delight to work with" and "anything he touches will be handled in the right way."

Another client praised Mr. Aniapakos as "an exceptional trial attorney and strategist" and "one of the smartest people on the planet - an excellent writer and an even better oral advocate."

In addition to the Chambers USA rankings, Alavi Anaipakos and individual firm's lawyers are recognized in The Best Lawyers in America, Best Law Firms, Benchmark Litigation Stars, Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America, Texas Super Lawyers, BTI Client Service All-Stars, Chambers USA, and others.

Houston-based Alavi Anaipakos is home to high-stakes trial lawyers known for solving complex problems. The firm's attorneys have handled some of the world's largest patent infringement disputes and significant commercial cases across various industries, including oil and gas, energy, software, high-tech, financial services, and beyond. Our team members have been in the trenches in marquee legal battles across the nation and the world for nearly 30 years.

SOURCE Alavi Anaipakos