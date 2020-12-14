Houston's Cy-Fair is Home to Newest Tiff's Treats Warm Cookie Delivery Store; Drive-through Grand Opening Saturday, January 9th to benefit Lily's Toy Box

To celebrate, Tiff's Treats is holding a drive-through grand opening Saturday, January 9, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. benefiting Lily's Toy Box, a nonprofit organization that provides new toys, books and gifts to children going through a difficult time. Cookie fans can RSVP early to reserve a ticket (tickets are limited to maintain social distancing). A $10 ticket scores each vehicle a dozen freshly baked cookies in Tiff's Treats' most popular flavors, chocolate chip and snickerdoodle, a $5 gift card and the chance to win a $100 cookie gift card. Tiff's Treats will donate $5 from every ticket sale to Lily's Toy Box and invites guests to bring new toys and books to donate to Lily's Toy Box at the event. The store will also be open for regular pickup, delivery and walk-in business during the event, and all who stop by can enter to win free cookies for a year.

Located in the Cypress Crossing shopping center, the new Tiff's Treats store sits at one of northwest Houston's major crossroads—the intersection of Highway 290 and FM 1960, where it meets Highway 6. "We're thrilled to be expanding in northwest Houston and delivering on the many requests we've gotten through social media to add warm cookie delivery service to the Jersey Village and Cy-Fair area," said Leon Chen, Tiff's Treats co-founder.

The location allows delivery to much of the Cy-Fair and Copperfield neighborhoods, as well as Jersey Village homes and businesses located outside of Beltway 8. The store is now open with a full menu of classic cookies and fudgy brownies available for warm, fresh delivery or in-store pickup. For those who want to stop by for a warm cookie, the store is located on the westbound side of FM 1960, next to Your Pizza Pie and French Press Coffee House.

In this time of social distancing, Tiff's Treats offers contactless delivery to help people connect and celebrate life's moments from afar. The brand's CookieVision™ technology takes connection one step further with personalized video gift messages. Customers can record a video message during checkout on the Tiff's Treats app, and recipients receive the personalized greeting, enhanced with augmented reality, with their warm cookies.

About Tiff's Treats

In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to 63 stores in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina, with more than 1,500 employees, baking more than 150 million cookies since the company started. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments through classic, baked-to-order cookies and specialty desserts from high-quality ingredients, and delivering them straight from the oven to the home or office, warm, in about an hour. Customers can order online, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and top-notch customer service. The charitably-minded company continually gives back with hundreds of thousands of cookies per year donated to nonprofit organizations and most store opening celebrations benefiting a local charity. To date, Tiff's Treats has donated well over $1 million in products and funds to charitable organizations. To learn more, please visit www.cookiedelivery.com.

About Lily's Toy Box

Lily's Toy Box is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization devoted to providing new toys, books and other gifts to children going through a difficult time. It was founded after Hurricane Harvey by young Lily, who experienced first-hand the destruction of the hurricane and wanted to help children and families in her community.

SOURCE Tiff's Treats

Related Links

https://www.cookiedelivery.com

