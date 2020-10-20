HOVER Partners with SRS Distribution, Inc. to Deliver Efficiency and Precision to Contractors
Contractors in the SRS network now have access to HOVER's proprietary technology to unlock workflow efficiencies; seamless material ordering integration launching in early 2021
Oct 20, 2020, 09:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HOVER, the technology company that provides an end-to-end data platform for home improvement and insurance professionals, today announced a strategic partnership with SRS Distribution Inc. (SRS), the industry-leading roofing and building materials distributor. With the integration of HOVER's proprietary technology, contractors in the SRS network can run their businesses more efficiently with precise measurements and interactive 3D models for easier visualization and estimation. HOVER will introduce a seamless process for ordering materials via SRS' Roof Hub tool in early 2021.
"SRS is a leading distributor in the building materials space and we're thrilled to launch HOVER to their network of independent contractors," said A.J. Altman, founder and CEO of HOVER. "The integration between HOVER and Roof Hub is an exciting step towards driving better, more efficient workflows from sales through production."
Contractors can leverage HOVER's easy-to-use app to drive efficiency and transparency into the workflow – delivering to-the-inch accurate measurements of buildings' exteriors, optimizing the estimate process, and providing a superior experience for homeowners. HOVER gives contractors invaluable tools such as interactive 3D blueprints to establish trust with existing clients and attract new customers.
Launching in early 2021, HOVER's e-commerce integration will allow precise measurements to flow directly into SRS' Roof Hub solution for seamless material ordering, introducing an added layer of efficiency and ease.
"As a company dedicated to driving digital transformation in the building industry, integrating HOVER into our services was a no-brainer," said Dan Tinker, president and CEO of SRS. "The technology will give our contractors more confidence in the estimation and ordering process, stronger transparency and trust with homeowners, and ultimately lead to higher closer rates and sales of premium products."
HOVER and SRS will co-host a free webinar on Thursday, November 12 at 11am PT / 2pm ET for contractors to learn more about integrating the technology into their business. Register at https://hover.zoom.us/webinar/register/9716026454103/WN_mwX8ZMfdSRW-8Z6cXLcmeg.
About HOVER
HOVER is developing the most accurate and usable data set of physical property available to deliver a simpler and more transparent home improvement experience. Used by contractors, insurance adjusters, and homeowners alike, HOVER drives efficiencies with a mobile app that measures, designs, and estimates cost all in one place; smartphone photos transform into beautifully-rendered, fully-measured 3D models of any home. For more information, visit https://hover.to/.
About SRS Distribution, Inc.
Founded in 2008 and headquartered in McKinney, TX, SRS has grown to become one of the largest and fastest growing building products distributors in the United States. Since its inception, SRS has established a differentiated growth strategy and entrepreneurial culture that is focused on serving its customers, partnering with its suppliers, and attracting the industry's best talent. SRS currently operates under a family of distinct local brands encompassing more than 370 locations across 44 states. SRS Distribution is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. and Berkshire Partners LLC.
