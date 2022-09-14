Contractors can now save valuable time placing roofing and siding material orders with one of the nation's largest exterior residential building materials suppliers using HOVER's Direct Ordering

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOVER , the technology company that transforms smartphone photos or blueprints of any property into a digital twin with valuable 3D data, today announced a renewed partnership with SRS Distribution Inc. (SRS), the industry-leading roofing and building materials distributor. The partnership allows contractors to place material orders directly from within the HOVER platform, saving them time and ensuring material quantities are based on accurate measurements.

HOVER Partners with SRS Distribution to Streamline Digital Materials Ordering for Contractors

Using accurate measurements created from HOVER's 3D model, the Direct Ordering tool automatically calculates material quantities and instantly prepares material lists for roofing and siding products, enabling contractors to easily place their orders with SRS via the company's Roof Hub tool. HOVER and SRS Distribution's Direct Ordering integration takes into account a contractor's unique pricing and installation preferences and offers a single, integrated digital experience that eliminates the need for manual entry or separate ordering and streamlines what was previously a cumbersome process for ordering materials.

"The adoption of digital technology within the building industry is accelerating rapidly, so we are excited to announce the renewal of our partnership with HOVER." said Kent Gardner, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer for SRS. "Collectively, we are committed to working together to ensure added value in the digital space for both our current and future customers."

"HOVER has helped tremendously with profitability and close rates for our home improvement business," said Donnie McMillan, President of DaBella. "Ever since the platform integrated with SRS, our process for ordering materials has become even more efficient and streamlined. It has been a huge time saver."

Pressures have mounted on exterior home improvement contractors over the last few years from supply chain related delays, homeowner demand, a focus within the industry to reduce construction waste, and the ever-present need for cost saving efficiencies. The ability to calculate and order the exact quantities of roofing and siding materials contractors need directly from SRS Distribution through HOVER's Direct Ordering tool means the accurate quantity of material gets delivered to the correct job, leading to time and cost savings for the contractor.

"We're thrilled to expand on our continued partnership with SRS and offer Direct Ordering to their network of independent contractors," said A.J. Altman, founder and CEO of HOVER. "The integration between HOVER and SRS's Roof Hub is an exciting step towards driving efficiency for the built world."

The ability to place orders with SRS Distribution from within HOVER is available now. To learn more about how to use HOVER's Direct Ordering on your projects today, schedule a demo .

To download the HOVER app, please visit https://hover.to/app-install/ .

About HOVER

HOVER is developing the most accurate and usable data set of physical property to deliver a simpler and more transparent home improvement experience. Used by contractors, insurance adjusters and homeowners alike, HOVER drives efficiencies with a mobile app that measures, designs, and estimates costs all in one place; smartphone photos transform into beautifully rendered, fully-measured 3D models of any home. For more information, visit hover.to .

About SRS Dstribution

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in McKinney, Texas, SRS Distribution has grown to become one of the largest and fastest growing building products distributors in the United States. Since the Company's inception, it has established a differentiated growth strategy and entrepreneurial culture that is focused on serving customers, partnering with suppliers, and attracting the industry's best talent. SRS currently operates under a family of distinct local brands encompassing more than 610 locations across 44 states. SRS Distribution is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners, L.P., and Berkshire Partners LLC. For more information, visit www.srsdistribution.com.

