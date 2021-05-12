HOVER Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses On Inc. Magazine's Annual List Of Best Workplaces For 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HOVER , the spatial data company helping people improve their homes with the world's best 3D property data, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.

HOVER uses computer vision and machine learning to create structured property data using a smartphone camera. The company brings together people and data to understand, imagine, and realize the full potential of every property. Today, HOVER's property data and software is used by homeowners, home improvement professionals, insurance carriers, city and county assessors, and financial institutions.

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. HOVER employees took part in a survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"HOVER is a mission-driven company built on the foundation that people are our number one asset; we are truly a people-first organization. Our culture embraces collective humility and personal development, where we place our values at the forefront of every decision about our employees, our customers, and our business," said A.J. Altman, founder and CEO of HOVER. "It's an honor to be included in Inc.'s Best Workplaces list, giving recognition to our people and mission of helping people improve their homes."

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

About HOVER

HOVER is developing the most accurate, complete, and usable 3D property data available to deliver a simpler and more transparent home improvement experience. Used by contractors, insurance adjuster and homeowners alike, HOVER drives efficiencies with a mobile app that measures, designs, and estimates costs all in one place; smartphone photos transform into beautifully-rendered, fully-measured 3D models of any home. To see HOVER's open job listings, please visit: https://hover.to/jobs/.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

