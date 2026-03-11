Hoverfly Technologies and Overland AI Expand Collaboration to Deliver Integrated Air-Ground Unmanned Capabilities

The collaboration pairs persistent aerial intelligence with autonomous ground maneuver, strengthening multi-domain unmanned operations for defense, national security, and government missions.

SANFORD, Fla. and SEATTLE, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoverfly Technologies, a leader in tethered unmanned aerial systems (TeUAS), and Overland AI, a pioneer in autonomous ground vehicle (AGV) technology, today announced the continued expansion of their collaboration to accelerate the development and deployment of integrated unmanned solutions for defense, national security, and government customers.

Hoverfly Spectre TeUAS is deployed autonomously onboard Overland AI's ULTRA UGV

The partnership brings together Hoverfly's Blue UAS Cleared, persistent aerial platforms with Overland AI's award-winning autonomy stack for ground systems, creating a tightly coupled air–ground capability that extends sensing, communications, and operational endurance across complex and contested environments. Together, the companies are delivering a remotely operated, multi-domain solution that provides persistent situational awareness and mission resilience.

The combined system has been highlighted in demonstrations across the country with organizations such as CAL FIRE, the US Army 82nd Airborne Division, and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), showcasing how autonomous ground mobility paired with persistent tethered aerial sensing enhances operational effectiveness in dynamic and contested environments.

EXTENDING AUTONOMY ACROSS DOMAINS

As the Department of War (DoW) accelerates adoption of autonomous and semi-autonomous systems across formations, the ability for unmanned assets to operate collaboratively across domains has become a priority. Hoverfly and Overland AI's collaboration directly supports this objective by integrating persistent aerial overwatch and communications with autonomous ground maneuver. The result is a more resilient and adaptive robotic ecosystem—designed to operate where traditional platforms fall short.

"Modern operations demand autonomous systems that work together—not in silos," said Steve Walters, CEO of Hoverfly. "By partnering with Overland AI, we're extending the reach and effectiveness of unmanned ground systems with aerial persistence that fundamentally changes how Warfighters sense, decide, and act."

Hoverfly's tethered UAS provides continuous power and data, enabling hours or days of uninterrupted operation—ideal for command-and-control (C2) extension, perimeter security, and expeditionary missions. When paired with Overland AI's autonomous ground platforms, operators gain a decisive advantage in mobility, perception, and endurance.

Multiple mission sets have been demonstrated through the collaboration, including persistent situational awareness, electronic warfare (EW) sensing, and communications relay. By combining Overland AI's autonomous navigation with Hoverfly's vehicle-mounted TeUAS, operators gain a mobile, elevated vantage point that can remain aloft for extended periods while remaining RF-quiet and logistically efficient.

EXTENDING MISSION EFFECTS THROUGH AUTONOMOUS MANEUVER

Deployed across multiple government evaluations, Overland AI's ULTRA UGV has consistently demonstrated its ability to project power and sustain autonomous mobility in unstructured environments. Whether supporting ISR, fires, or resupply missions, ULTRA delivers decisive advantages on the ground for warfighters. By integrating Hoverfly's persistent aerial systems, this capability is elevated, transforming the autonomous vehicle into a mobile unmanned platform for extended overwatch and communications retransmission.

"Warfighters need autonomous systems that significantly extend their operational reach," said Stephanie Bonk, co-founder and president of Overland AI. "Our collaboration with Hoverfly delivers a fully integrated, mobile overwatch and communications node to reduce unnecessary risk while sustaining maneuver across the battlefield."

The Hoverfly–Overland AI collaboration supports key DoW priorities, including modular open systems, rapid integration, and scalable unmanned deployment across echelons. The combined solution set addresses a wide range of operational needs, including:

Extended command-and-control and communications relay

Autonomous maneuver support in complex terrain

Persistent ISR for perimeter security, route clearance, and forward operations

Reduced cognitive and manpower burden on operators

By emphasizing interoperability and platform-agnostic integration, the partnership aligns with Army and joint initiatives focused on unmanned teaming, multi-domain operations (MDO), and next-generation C2 architectures.

BACKED BY MOMENTUM AND INVESTMENT

This announcement follows a period of significant momentum for Overland AI, which recently closed a $100 million funding round, underscoring strong investor confidence in the company's autonomous ground technology and its role in the future of defense and robotics. The investment will support continued growth, advanced research and development, and expanded partnerships—such as the collaboration with Hoverfly—to bring next-generation unmanned capabilities to market faster.

Together, Hoverfly and Overland AI are positioned to help shape the next era of unmanned operations—where air and ground systems operate as a unified, intelligent force.

About Hoverfly Technologies

Hoverfly Technologies is a U.S.-based manufacturer of tethered unmanned aerial systems (TeUAS) delivering persistent ISR, communications, and force-protection capabilities for defense, homeland security, and public safety missions. Hoverfly systems are designed for reliability, endurance, and rapid integration across operational environments.

About Overland AI

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Overland AI builds autonomous land systems to defend the United States and its allies. The company is filling a capability gap with off-road autonomy that takes on the critical tasks that put humans at greatest risk. Overland AI products span the full stack across autonomy software, the sensors and control systems that enable perception and maneuver, and in-house manufacturing to deliver autonomous assets rapidly and at scale.

