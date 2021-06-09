How A 100-Year-Old Science Experiment Helped Create The Fuel Of The Future

LONDON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over a century ago, a unique chemical process helped take the world from the brink of a food crisis that would've led many to starve. It was called "the biggest global problem solved by chemistry" and delivered its creators a well-deserved Nobel Prize. But today, this breakthrough could help revolutionize the $1.5 trillion green energy revolution, resulting in substantial upside for the companies leading the charge in the industry. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Xpeng Motors (NYSE:XPEV), Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO), Nikola Motors (NASDAQ:NKLA), Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

AmmPower (AMMP; AMMPF), for example, has taken off for huge 207% gains over the last year, and we think they're just getting started. That's because ammonia, one of the largest traded commodities in the world, is now playing a little-known role in powering hydrogen fuel cells.

Many of the world's largest economies have already adopted formal hydrogen strategies over the past year, like the European Union, India, and Canada. Several major oil companies like Shell, Saudi Aramco, and ExxonMobil have also started sketching out plans for getting into the global hydrogen market as well. And some of the biggest automakers in the world have been investing in hydrogen fuel cell technology, including GM, BMW, Daimler AG, and Groupe Renault, to name just a few. But there's been one major problem standing in the way of hydrogen taking its place as the clear winner atop the green energy space.

The cost is too much of a barrier for hydrogen fuel cell EVs to go mainstream at the moment. That's where AmmPower (AMMP; AMMPF) may come in to help give the hydrogen industry the boost it needs to become a viable option in the potential $1.5 trillion green energy revolution.

Is Proprietary Technology Getting Set to Drive the Boom?

AmmPower has come onto the scene strong, potentially developing new, proprietary technology that could soon help supercharge this hydrogen industry surge. Their technology is aimed to help produce clean ammonia, a key component in both producing and transporting hydrogen, much more efficiently. That's because while hydrogen is said to be the "sleeping giant" in the future of alternative energy, its chemical properties make it dreadfully expensive to transport.

Since hydrogen needs to be stored at a frigid -253 degrees Celsius, it requires a different level of logistics to keep the fuel cold enough to remain in its liquid state. But ammonium, on the other hand, needs to be kept at just -33 degrees Celsius, a more than 200-degree difference in temperature. That means it's both much easier and far cheaper to transport. And from there, ammonium (NH3) can easily be broken down to hydrogen gas (H2) using green electricity.

That's why AmmPower (AMMP; AMMPF) is working to develop new technology unlike any other we've seen in the markets right now. Ammonia has the potential to play a significant role in the green energy movement, as it can be used to capture, store, and transport hydrogen gas more cheaply and easily.

The Creation of a Potentially Massive New Market

While the hydrogen energy transition has brought in a wave of renewed interest in ammonia, the potential for this unique compound goes even further. That's because ammonia may actually be used as a powerful fuel all on its own.

In fact, ammonia has been said to hold as much as 9x the energy of today's lithium-ion batteries. So, while much of the media hype has been around electric vehicles with their next-generation "million-mile" batteries...

Ammonia has such potential to be used as a powerful fuel, it could soon power everything from cars to vans, trucks, forklifts, and even jets. And now, with the International Marine Organization mandating that the marine industry reach an ambitious goal of ZERO carbon emissions by 2050...

It's started a flood of innovation in the EV industry beyond just the vehicles used on land. That's why AmmPower has been focusing so much of its attention on what we think is a completely overlooked, new opportunity.

The marine transportation industry has already started making big moves ahead of the mandate. That means ammonia could soon be used as a green energy fuel even for massive cargo ships. And with 120 ports already equipped with ammonia terminals, the infrastructure looks to be in place to support the shift in several key ports.

Now, AmmPower (AMMP; AMMPF) reports that they plan to scale up quickly, producing modular units able to produce between 0.1 - 1 tons of ammonia per day in Phase 1 of their plan. And we believe investors can have even more confidence in AmmPower's plans based on the all-star team they've built around them to lead the charge.

An Outstanding and Experienced Team

The team looks to have plenty of experience developing cutting-edge work and building a moat to protect their intellectual property to keep their advantage over competitors. And their CEO and Executive Chairman, Gary Benninger, has a long list of accomplishments as well, with a solid track record in the automotive space.

After working as a research scientist at NASA and a product engineering manager at Ford...Benninger went on to become Executive VP of Engineering and R&D at Magna International, one of the top automotive parts suppliers in the world.

All that to say, we think he has the necessary experience in developing significant breakthroughs at high levels and in leading his teams to become some of the best in their industry. And that's exactly what he plans to do with AmmPower today.

Now, as the hydrogen industry continues to heat up, the fast-movers like AmmPower (AMMP; AMMPF) could be rewarded handsomely.

Investors Shouldn't Ignore The EV Boom, Either

Thanks to a massive influx of millennial money and the multi-trillion-dollar green energy boom, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has emerged as one of the fastest-growing stocks of all time.. And though it's been caught in some controversial stances this year, like Elon Musk's decision to buy…and then sell bitcoin, the company is still as promising as ever.

Elon Musk is truly a visionary of the times. From his electric vehicle innovations and space ambitions to his forward-thinking approach to cryptocurrencies, Elon Musk may well become the first trillionaire, and Tesla shareholders are set to ride the wave. In fact, ee released the first Tesla Roadster back in 2008, making electric vehicles cool when people were laughing at first-gen electric vehicles.

The future of vehicle transportation is here. Xpeng Motors (NYSE:XPEV) has developed an all-electric, fully autonomous car that can be ordered with a few taps on your phone. It features a range of 250 miles and will get you from point A to B in less time than it would take to hail a cab or drive yourself. This game-changing company is set to disrupt the world's automotive industry with unparalleled convenience and affordability for everyone.

Newcomers like Xpeng provide an excellent opportunity for investors who missed out on Tesla's meteoric rise or Chinese Tencent-backed Nio's storming of the market in 2020--even if its shares did rise too far, too fast.

It wasn't so long ago that analysts and investors alike were ready to write off their losses and give up on electric vehicle manufacturer Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) Its debut on the NYSE wasn't as exciting as many had hoped for. In fact, the company struggled to bat away short-sellers and naysayers until 2020, with rumors of bankruptcy swirling. But after reporting a record number of deliveries, launching its revolutionary "Battery-as-a-service" platform, and a multi-billion-dollar bump from Chinese investors, the company's stock price skyrocketed by 1604%, starting off the year at $59 per share, before falling back to earth and settling at its current price of $42.10.

Since the start of 2020, NIO has been on an absolute tear. It recently unveiled a pair of vehicles that would make even the biggest Tesla devotees truly contemplate their brand loyalty. The vehicles, meant to compete with Tesla's Model 3, could be exactly what the company needs to take control of its domestic market.

Nikola Motors (NASDAQ:NKLA) is an American company that has recently unveiled its electric car, the Nikola One. The all-electric, long-range truck will have a full day's worth of driving on just one gallon of gasoline and it will be able to go from zero to sixty miles per hour in three seconds with a top speed of 155 miles per hour.

The Nikola One is truly the first "game-changing" vehicle in America because it offers features that no other electric or hybrid cars currently offer. It also utilizes hydrogen fuel cell technology which enables the vehicle to travel up to 1,200 miles on just one tank of gas!

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is another ambitious company looking to make a dent in the Chinese electric vehicle space. And while it may not be a veteran in the market like Tesla or even NIO, it's quickly making waves on Wall Street. Founded just five years ago by Li Xiang, and backed by domestic investment giants Meituan and Bytedance, Li has taken a different approach to the electric vehicle market. Li specializes in plug-in hybrid vehicles. This means it can be powered by electricity or gasoline, or a mixture of both, giving customers a wider array of fueling options compared to its competitors.

Its fashionable crossover SUV has been a hit in China, and thanks to its success, its garnered a lot of investor interest. Though Li just hit the NASDAQ in July, the company has already seen its stock price more than double.

