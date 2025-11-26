How a Drug Conviction Can Impact Your Job, License, and Insurance | Drug Crimes Law Firm, Wichita

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A drug conviction doesn't just end with a sentence or a fine; it can follow you long after the case is closed. Even a first offense can make it harder to find a job, renew a professional license, or keep your insurance rates in check. At the McConnell Law Firm, the trusted drug crimes law firm in Wichita, Kansas, our team is shedding light on the lasting collateral consequences of a drug conviction and how it could impact both your professional and personal life.

Employment Consequences

For most people, one of the biggest concerns after a conviction is how it might affect their job. Many employers perform background checks before hiring, and a drug-related offense can raise red flags, especially in industries that rely on personal responsibility, such as education, healthcare, or finance. In fact, some companies have strict "zero tolerance" policies, which could lead to termination even after a first-time offense. Others may pass on an applicant entirely, especially if the job requires operating a vehicle, handling medication, or maintaining a professional license.

"Potential employers may be able to see your record, depending on how your background check is conducted," said Jonathan W. McConnell, founding attorney of our drug crimes law firm in Wichita, Kansas. "If an employer uses the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) website, they'll be able to view any arrests, convictions, or dispositions. Unless you've worked with an attorney to expunge your record, even the arrest itself may still appear."

Licensing and Certification Issues

A drug conviction can also impact your ability to earn or maintain professional credentials. In Kansas, many licensing boards, such as those overseeing medical professionals, educators, real estate agents, and financial advisors, require disclosure of any criminal convictions. Depending on the nature of the offense, this could result in:

License suspension or revocation if the conviction suggests misconduct or lack of judgment.

if the conviction suggests misconduct or lack of judgment. Denial or delay of certification or renewal , particularly in professions that involve public safety or fiduciary responsibility.

, particularly in professions that involve public safety or fiduciary responsibility. Additional disciplinary actions, such as fines, probationary periods, or ethics training requirements.

Even after serving your sentence, a criminal record may continue to affect how licensing boards view your character and fitness to practice. However, having an experienced drug crimes law firm by your side can help you navigate these challenges and advocate for your professional standing.

Insurance Implications

While it might not be the first thing you're thinking about following a drug conviction, insurance companies often consider criminal records when assessing risk. And a drug conviction could lead to changes in your insurance. These financial ripple effects can accumulate quickly, making it even more crucial to take proactive legal steps early in your case.

Auto Insurance

If your offense involved driving or operating a vehicle, you could see a sharp increase in premiums or even temporary cancellation of coverage.

Health and Life Insurance

Some insurers may adjust rates or impose stricter policy terms if a drug conviction is on your record.

Professional Liability Insurance

For licensed professionals, maintaining coverage may become more difficult or expensive following a conviction.

Expunging a Drug Conviction

Even after serving a sentence or completing probation, a drug conviction can continue to affect your career, reputation, and financial stability. Fortunately, Kansas law allows many individuals to expunge certain criminal records. In Kansas, the waiting period to expunge a drug conviction typically ranges from three to five years after completing your sentence, depending on the severity of the offense. Once expunged, the conviction is generally removed from the public record, meaning most employers and background checks will no longer have access to it.

*Some agencies, such as law enforcement, courts, and professional licensing boards, may still be able to view the record under specific circumstances.

"If you've been convicted of a drug crime and hope to secure future employment, you need to contact a criminal defense attorney immediately to see if you qualify for an expungement," said McConnell. "They will be able to help guide you through the process, while also helping you prepare explanations for future interview questions about your case. The earlier you contact an attorney, the more likely you're able to mitigate your likelihood of a conviction."

Have You Been Accused?

If you're facing charges for a drug crime, we encourage you to contact the McConnell Law Firm as soon as possible. While every case is different, and no conclusions should be drawn without first consulting a drug crimes law firm about the specifics of your case, it is always in your best interest to have a skilled attorney by your side from the beginning.

