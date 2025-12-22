How Long Will a Juvenile Crime Stay on My Child's Record? | Wichita Juvenile Crimes Attorney

WICHITA, Kan., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When a young person is involved in a crime, a common concern for parents arises: How long will this incident stay on my child's record? The good news: Kansas law provides processes that allow most juvenile records to be cleared. The not-so-good news: it takes time, certain conditions must be met, and some serious offenses are excluded entirely. Our Wichita juvenile crimes attorneys at the McConnell Law Firm are detailing how the process works in Kansas, what a criminal "record" really means, and what your child can do to protect their future. Keep reading to learn more!

Will a Juvenile Crime Appear on My Adult Record?

A common misconception is that a juvenile record "automatically clears" once a person becomes an adult. In Kansas, that's not the case. While juvenile records are handled separately from adult criminal records, they don't simply vanish when a child turns 18. While juvenile adjudications may not always appear on standard background checks for college, a job, or housing, certain government agencies, courts, or law enforcement can still access them. Additionally, if your child faces a new criminal charge as an adult, the court may consider the prior juvenile history during sentencing.

"Juvenile crimes may stay on your adult record depending on the specific offense," said Jonathan W. McConnell, founding Wichita juvenile crimes attorney of the McConnell Law Firm. "In Kansas, these crimes are adjudicated, and if they don't automatically decay, you would need to seek an expungement if eligible, since these records aren't automatically sealed."

When Can I Petition for an Expungement in Kansas?

In Kansas, you can't file for juvenile record expungement immediately after a case ends. The law sets specific waiting periods and conditions that must be met before you can petition to expunge the conviction. If these criteria are met, a juvenile crimes attorney can prepare and file a petition for expungement with the district court. The judge will review the case, often holding a short hearing, before deciding whether to grant the expungement. Under Kansas Statute K.S.A. 38-2312, a juvenile or their parent may file for expungement when either:

At least two years have passed since the juvenile's final discharge from probation, placement, or commitment; or

The individual has reached the age of 23 (whichever comes first).

Additionally, the child must meet the following requirements:

They have not been convicted or adjudicated of any new felony or misdemeanor (excluding minor traffic offenses).

No proceedings are currently pending against them.

Their behavior and circumstances since discharge demonstrate rehabilitation and maturity.

*If approved, the court will issue an order directing all agencies, including law enforcement and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, to treat the record as if it never existed.

Which Juvenile Offenses Cannot Be Expunged?

While most juvenile offenses are eligible for expungement, meaning they can eventually be cleared from the public record, certain serious crimes do not qualify for expungement. If a juvenile is adjudicated for violent felonies or sexual offenses, that record cannot be expunged and will remain part of the individual's permanent file. These offenses include:

First- or second-degree murder

Voluntary or involuntary manslaughter

Rape or aggravated criminal sodomy

Indecent liberties with a child

Sexual exploitation of a child

Child abuse or aggravated endangerment of a child

"The best thing you can do for your child if they've been charged with a juvenile crime is to seek out an attorney that can help you explore the possibility of an expungement," said McConnell. "No matter the severity of the crime, a good defense attorney can help determine whether or not your child is eligible for an expungement and help minimize your child's record."

