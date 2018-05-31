How Blockchain is Revolutionizing the Marijuana Industry

Valuations in most every sector of the industry have exploded. Unfortunately, there's just one ugly problem investors are ignoring. In an industry where a popular cannabis strain could be worth millions or even billions of dollars, growers are struggling to protect their valuable intellectual property. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII), Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC), The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTC: SPRWF), MedReleaf Corp (OTC: MEDFF), Aphria Inc (OTC: APHQF).

Fortunately, Vancouver based BLOCKStrain Technology Corp is working on a definitive technology solution. They've introduced the world's first fully integrated and secure Blockchain platform to register and track cannabis IP from genome to sale.

Here are five reasons to pay attention to BLOCKStrain (DNAX trading on the TSX Venture)

The Wave to Legalize Marijuana For Widespread Use Huge Intellectual Property Concerns Blockchain Technology for Pot The Search Engine for Cannabis Major Industry Partners

The Birth Of A $63-Billion Industry

This is the start of a global marijuana revolution. By mid-summer, Prime Minister Trudeau is expected to sign legislation legalizing the production and sale of cannabis across Canada.

Medicinal marijuana is already legal in Canada and in 20 U.S. states, and nine additional states - including Colorado, Nevada and California - have legalized it for recreational purposes. Global spending on legal cannabis is expected to spike to $63 billion by 2024. Deloitte predicts the Canadian market alone might be worth $22.6 billion.

This isn't just a North American story either. Germany is poised to be the leader of the European cannabis market, and Italy is expected to be second with $1.2 billion in sales by 2027. In South America, countries like Uruguay have already gone fully legal.

Early stage pot investors have earned stunning returns in the sector. Medical innovators like OWC Pharmaceuticals have shot up as much as 5,324 percent. Growers like Canopy Growth have popped 1,291 percent. But there's a huge problem in the industry that nobody is talking about. And, it's a problem BLOCKStrain (DNAX trading on the TSX Venture) is leading the charge to solve.

A Major Intellectual Property Dilemma

Up until now, it has been impossible for breeders to secure the rights to their strains. There are some 1,420 individual strains of cannabis grown world-wide. That's a big problem when cannabis plant breeds can vary by yield, fiber and cannabinoid content, flavor and aroma - not to mention dozens of other factors.

Proof of ownership for a specific strain of cannabis is paramount in a multibillion dollar industry. Before now, there was simply no way to do it.

That's not just bad for business. It's also incredibly dangerous for the consumer. With legalization looming, the status quo needs to change.



Regulators in Canada have stated their intention to "establish an efficient, accountable and transparent system for regulatory oversight of the supply chain." This requires the collection and management of a tremendous amount of data.

The industry will need to start tracking factors like pesticide use, quality control, as well as possession limits and serving sizes in order to validate and verify products.

How The Blockchain Will Protect Pot Growers

BLOCKStrain Technology Corp (DNAX trading on the TSX Venture) is introducing the first blockchain based platform that registers and tracks cannabis IP from genome to sale.

The technology was invented by co-founder Tommy Stephenson. He has been developing enterprise software for Fortune 500 companies for nearly 20 years and previously served as the CTO of California based Ghost Group, Inc. - the largest cannabis software company in the world, with its flagship product Weedmaps.com.

BLOCKStrain will keep an immutable, cryptographically secure record of the entire logistical chain - establishing a single source of truth for cannabis strains and their ownership.

How it works is simple. User groups - including cannabis breeders and growers of all sizes - register by creating an account with BLOCKStrain, which starts the process. They submit seeds, flower and post-extraction product for testing to a registered and approved testing facility, which then submits test results to BLOCKStrain. After verification by the network - a Registration Affidavit is auto-generated and given a unique "BLOCKStrain Address" along with a traceable QR Code. This QR code can be integrated into product packaging.



Producers, patients, consumers and regulators will be able to not only verify the product's quality and authenticity. Growers and breeders will gain the ability to protect their IP. Governments will be able to effortlessly manage regulation, and monitor compliance in real time.



Consumers will finally know what they're really buying. And BLOCKStrain will be central to every single transaction.

The Search Engine Of Cannabis

According to The Economist, data is now the most valuable commodity on Earth. It's more valuable than oil or gold, and a lot more critical for most businesses.

Google, Facebook and Twitter owe their multi-billion-dollar valuations to it. BLOCKStrain (DNAX trading on the TSX Venture) will eventually have billions of data points on every step of the cannabis logistics chain - from breeders to growers, distributors and consumers.

They'll be the biggest "Big Data" player in the marijuana industry. And, that means huge potential monetization opportunities. The company intends to collect fees on everything from strain registration and certification, to analytics and custom software development on a SaaS model.

Bottom line: by offering a secure API network they've made it easy for testing providers, grow facilities, app and software developers, research groups and major supply chain platforms to build cannabis-centric applications.

Their technology will be at the center of innovation for a potential $63-billion industry. As we speak, BLOCKStrain is already building out their ecosystem.

A Major Lead Client And Investor

On March 19th, 2018 - WeedMD Inc. announced a strategic investment of $500,000 into BLOCKStrain Technology Corp (DNAX trading on the TSX Venture).

WeedMD is a licensed producer under the Canadian government's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). It has a 26,000-sq.-ft. indoor facility in Ontario and a second facility under development, with another 610,000-sq.-ft. of capacity.



In addition to its own production, the company has entered into supply agreements and other strategic relationships to expand its capacity. With this deal, WeedMD has become Canada's first licensed producer for medical marijuana to integrate blockchain technology into its ecosystem.



"By utilizing BLOCKStrain, WeedMD can now expand its library of world-class genetics while building customers' trust," said CEO Robert Galarza.



For BLOCKStrain, the addition of a world-class licensed producer serves as a valuable proof-of-concept for its platform, as well as a source of early funding.

What's Coming Next

It could be only a matter of weeks before full legalization comes to Canada. And as this catalyst creeps closer, investors should keep their eyes on BLOCKStrain.

BLOCKStrain is the first company to use blockchain technology to tackle the problem of testing and verifying large quantities of cannabis for mass consumption. It has the potential to save producers and distributors a fortune in regulatory compliance costs by simplifying the whole process, all while protecting their valuable intellectual property from infringement.

BLOCKStrain (DNAX trading on the TSX Venture) has the potential to become the backbone of the world's cannabis IT infrastructure - tracking billions of data points in real time. In an era where data is more profitable than oil, that's an incredible business proposition.

Other companies looking to harness technology to transform their industries:



22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII): A biotechnology company that that develops, markets and licenses genetically modified cannabis, marijuana and hemp. As the green rush picks up pace, there will undoubtedly be growth in this market and large gains for those who find themselves at the front.



Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC): Intec is an Israeli based pharmaceutical company that earlier this year announced an early-stage study testing its painkiller made of natural CBD and THC extracts. This kind of marijuana based painkiller will become increasingly popular as full scale legalization takes place.



The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTC:SPRWF): Supreme Cannabis is engaged in production and sale of medical marijuana. The Company is focused on the wholesale sector of the medical cannabis market in Canada and operates an approximately 342,000 square foot greenhouse facility located in Kincardine, Ontario.



MedReleaf Corp (OTC:MEDFF): As a licensed producer of cannabis-based pharmaceutical products, MedReleaf Corp has a head start on the coming boom in Canada. Early July has seen a bounce in the stock price, and investors may look to ride it upward from here.



Aphria Inc (OTCQB:APHQF): Aphria Inc is engaged in the production and selling of medicinal marijuana, and while the stock has trended downward since April, the constant profits here suggest there is a lot of upside.



By. Charles Kennedy



**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include that Blockstrain's technology will work as well as expected; that the cannabis industry in Canada and worldwide will continue to grow and meet sales expectations; that Blockstrain's technology will successfully validate and verify products, providing security for LPs and transparency for users; that Blockstrain can dominate the Canadian cannabis verification market; that Blockstrain could bring its tech to cannabis markets all over the world; that using the blockchain cuts down on verification costs; that the WeedMD deal could lead to other and bigger such deals; that six more clients are scheduled to come on line, and more partnerships are soon expected to be announced; and that Blockstrain could adapt its technology to service other industries.



Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including, without limitation, risks with respect to: that Blockstrain's technology may not achieve the expected results and its accomplishments may be limited; that Blockstrain may not establish a market for its services as expected; competitors may quickly enter the industry; general economic conditions in the US, Canada and globally; the inability to secure financing necessary to carry out its business plans; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; the possibility that government policies or laws may change; technological change may result in Blockstrain's solutions not be the best or cheapest available; Blockstrain not adequately protecting its intellectual property; interruption or failure of information technology systems; the cannabis market may not grow as expected; Blockstrain's technology may not adapt to other industries; and regulatory risks relating to Blockstrain's business, financings and strategic acquisitions. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information other than as required by applicable securities laws.

DISCLAIMERS



PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement and is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively "the Company") has been paid by the profiled company or a third party to disseminate this communication. In this case the Company has been paid by Blockstrain ninety thousand US dollars for this article and certain banner ads. This compensation is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:



This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Gains mentioned in our newsletter and on our website may be based on end-of- day or intraday data. We have been compensated by Blockstrain to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing for Blockstrain. Therefore, this communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of the company. The third party, profiled company, or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled company at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price is likely to occur.



We do not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy, or completeness of the information on our site or in our newsletters. The information in our communications and on our website is believed to be accurate and correct, but has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct. The information is collected from public and non-public sources but is not researched or verified in any way whatsoever to ensure the information is correct.



SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Oilprice.com owns shares and/or stock options of this featured company and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured company's stock perform well. The owner of Oilprice.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy or sell shares of this issuer in the market. The owner of Oilprice.com will be buying and selling shares of the featured company for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.



NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.



INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer, including, but not limited to: releasing The Company, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from the information contained in this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.



RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. While a potential for rewards exists, by investing, you are putting yourself at risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in any type of security. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities.



TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions, please contact Oilprice.com to discontinue receiving future communications.

DISCLAIMER: OilPrice.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with OilPrice.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by OilPrice.com are solely those of OilPrice.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Media Contact

e-mail: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611



SOURCE OilPrice.com