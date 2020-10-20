How Brookdale Senior Living Changed Because of COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living has published a new article examining changes the company made during the COVID-19 pandemic. The article, A Matter of Life: How the Nation's Largest Senior Living Provider Adapted to COVID-19, takes a look at protocols and programs Brookdale developed in its work to help keep residents, patients and associates safe and engaged during unprecedented times. The article includes links to video interviews with functional leaders throughout the company who explain why such changes were necessary.

Brookdale Senior Living has taken innovative steps in an effort to try to protect residents from COVID-19.

"At Brookdale, we've never questioned our priorities. We've always taken steps to protect our residents, patients, and associates as a top priority," said Brookdale President and CEO Cindy Baier. "The COVID-19 pandemic just put a spotlight on that, as we've taken enormous strides forward. At lightning speed, we've built upon our 40-plus years of experience to improve how we do things and to accelerate change so we can keep our residents, patients, and associates as safe and comfortable as possible. These changes are getting us through these really difficult times now, and will serve us in good stead as we move forward, operating in a world in which COVID-19 exists. " Baier added, "I am extremely proud of our thousands of associates and deeply grateful for their dedication, which focuses on what matters most."

Download the full article and learn more about Brookdale's response to COVID-19 on brookdalenews.com.

Top takeaways from this report include how Brookdale has tested more than 100,000 residents and associates to establish a baseline, and implemented strong cleaning and infection prevention protocols along with programs communities put in place to help keep residents engaged and connected with their loved ones. The article also examines changes Brookdale implemented in dining and hospice as well as how communities adjusted common areas and outdoor spaces to allow for social distancing.

While the pandemic continues, Brookdale has leveraged its scale and scope and relied on the dedication and commitment of its about 45 thousand associates to meet the challenges this year has presented. Above all, Brookdale has stayed true to its mission of enriching lives and focused on meeting the needs of seniors at this most crucial time. Throughout the trials that the COVID-19 chapter has brought, Brookdale has remained a beacon of hope in making the world a better place.

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built, and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care, and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, with 737 communities in 44 states and the ability to serve approximately 65,000 residents as of June 30, 2020. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services to over 17,000 patients as of that date. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com.

