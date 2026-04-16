CANGZHOU, China, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Xinhuanet:

Along the UNESCO-listed Grand Canal, Cangzhou is applying modern copyright frameworks to revitalize its 2,000-year-old Kung Fu heritage. Designated in 1992 as one of China's first "Hometowns of Martial Arts," the city is transforming lineage-based knowledge into documented and legally protected assets, redefining how Kung Fu is preserved, verified, and shared.

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Preserving the "Living Archive"

Cangzhou has long been recognized as a comprehensive repository of Chinese martial arts, preserving 53 distinct styles that represent over 40% of China's registered martial arts styles. For centuries, these techniques relied on oral and embodied transmission, a master-to-disciple tradition that was vulnerable to erosion. To address this, a large-scale documentation effort was launched in 2008. Led by Lanshouquan master Tian Xiufeng, a team of researchers and practitioners worked with senior masters to systematically record their expertise, resulting in a scholarly collection of over 120 volumes and 6,000 minutes of technical footage.

Securing Lineage via Copyright

For Qi Mingsong, a national-level successor of Yanqingquan, copyright is the reliable solution to historical verification. Having spent a decade consolidating scattered manuscripts into a unified record, he views IP protection as a key safeguard against misrepresentation. "In our community, lineage is sacred," says Master Qi. "Copyright ensures that students worldwide receive the authorized curriculum, preserving the unadulterated truth of our heritage."

IP protection also serves as a powerful incentive for innovation. Liu Lianjun, a master of Bajiquan, formalized new routines under copyright protection, effectively filling gaps in the style's weaponry. "Formal registration gave me the confidence to publish," Liu notes.

Empowering Global Exchange and Trust

Henny Eleonora, head of Cangzhou Qunying Wushu Europe, notes that structured materials make it easier to maintain consistent standards in global instruction. "I have been studying martial arts for many years, but this is the first time I have seen books and videos organized in such a comprehensive and systematic way," says Eleonora. "It is truly remarkable that students in Europe highly value this aspect and everyone is eager to learn this traditional martial art."

The 12th China Cangzhou International Wushu Competition in September 2026

This September, Cangzhou invites enthusiasts worldwide to the 12th China Cangzhou International Wushu Competition. Established in 1989, it remains the country's longest-running martial arts event, offering a unique opportunity to experience the living legacy of Chinese Kung Fu at its source.

Contact for Participation & Media: Cangzhou International Communication Center Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xinhuanet