How Circadian Rhythms and Sleep Influences Human Health: A Comprehensive Overview by Olivia J. Veatch on the Second Day of the 2024 Therap In-Person National Conference

Jan. 11, 2024

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading organization providing HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation software to caregivers supporting individuals in HCBS, LTSS, and other human services settings, is organizing the most awaited 2024 Therap in-person National Conference. This event will comprise presentations from industry experts who share their expertise of Therap's electronic health record system. One of the significant keynote speakers, Olivia J. Veatch, PhD, MS will present a comprehensive overview of the critical connections between circadian rhythms, sleep, and human health on the second day of the conference. Olivia is currently serving as an Assistant Professor in Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

The significance of circadian rhythms and sleep patterns has increasingly been recognized as fundamental to our overall health. Olivia's presentation will delve into the latest research and discoveries in the field, highlighting how these physiological processes impact brain development, cognition, and behavior. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into how disruptions in circadian rhythms and sleep can affect mental and physical health. This knowledge is crucial for healthcare professionals, researchers, and anyone interested in understanding how sleep and biological rhythms significantly impact health within the human services industry.

Set to be held in Denver, Colorado, from the 6th to the 8th of February 2024, the conference is shaping up to be a dynamic convergence of professionals from across the USA, Canada, and other countries, joined by the Therap team. Spanning three days, the event will also feature a comprehensive agenda comprising over 250 sessions designed to cater to attendees with varying levels of experience. The program will encompass a range of activities including keynote addresses, breakout sessions, and thought-provoking panel discussions covering a broad spectrum of subjects pertinent to electronic documentation, reporting, and communication within the field. Attendees will have ample opportunities to enhance their knowledge and refine their expertise through engaging and educational experiences.

https://www.therapservices.net/nationalconference/2024-national/

