How Community-Based Trials Are Delivering Results: Investigator and Site Perspectives, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into how community-based research models remove barriers and improve patient access. The featured speakers will share how localized strategies, such as community-site networks and mobile visits, boost enrollment and retention in trials. Attendees will explore real-world data and lessons learned from a Principal Investigator in the field. The speakers will also discuss practical steps for implementing patient-centered approaches across therapeutic areas.

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical research succeeds when protocols prioritize the patient experience. Community-based trials are proving that bringing research closer to patients removes barriers, improves access and creates opportunities for more inclusive participation.

In this webinar, the featured speakers will share real-world data and experiences showing how community-based models deliver results. You'll learn how localized engagement strategies — such as community-site networks and mobile visits — are improving enrollment, strengthening retention and building trust with patients in their own communities.

Attendees will see key metrics on diversity and retention, hear lessons learned from a Principal Investigator in the field and gain practical insights for implementing patient-centered approaches across therapeutic areas. Whether you're a sponsor, CRO or site professional, this session will highlight why community-based models aren't just innovative — they're essential for expanding the reach of research and advancing health equity for all.

Register for this webinar to gain practical lessons learned on improving enrollment, retention and inclusivity through community-based trials.

Join experts from EmVenio Clinical Research, Deon Miller, DO, DABOM, Principal Investigator; Nancy Lizzul, Director, Site Operations; and (Moderator) Lou Cappoli, Senior Director, Clinical Trial Strategy, for the live webinar on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 12pm EST (5pm GMT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit How Community-Based Trials Are Delivering Results: Investigator and Site Perspectives.

