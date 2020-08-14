How Consumers in the UK Save and Invest, 2020 - 45% of Consumers Have Been Negatively Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "How Consumers Save and Invest 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this report is to study how UK consumers behave when they make financial investment and saving decisions.



The report considers what types of saving and investment products consumers hold, how they purchase and invest and what factors influence their purchases. It also considers how consumer investment behaviour has been influenced by developments like COVID-19 and potential investment frauds. For this report, the publisher commissioned Made in Surveys Group (MIS) to conduct a survey among its online panel, drawing on a nationally representative sample of 2,076 UK adults aged 18+.

Key Findings

45% of consumers who own savings and investment products have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the value of their money held in savings and investment products declining. Not surprisingly, given the impact of the crisis on stock market values worldwide, individuals who have money held in investment products like stocks and shares (labelled Investors) have felt its negative effects more than Savers (who tend to only own cash-based savings products), with 59% of Investors seeing a negative effect on their wealth.



For the same reasons, the negative impact of the virus tends to rise the greater the wealth of the saver and investor. While 31% of Savers and Investors with less than 1,000 in wealth were negatively impacted, this rises to 76% for those with 500,000 or more in wealth.

COVID-19 has led to a sharp downgrading in sentiment regarding the growth of wealth over the past year. Pre-crisis, around four-in-ten Savers and Investors were happy with the growth of their wealth, compared with less than one-third today. Despite this, two-thirds of Savers and Investors have decided to take no action because of COVID-19 and effectively ride out the storm rather than change how they Save and Invest.

Despite wealthier Savers and Investors being the most adversely impacted by COVID-19, they still enjoyed higher returns over the past year compared with less affluent Savers and Investors. Over the past year, the typical saver and investor earned a return of around 3.6%, rising to 9.8% for those with 500,000 or more in wealth.

Examples of other findings from this report are:

Almost a third of savers are under-advised (i.e. they need professional advice and guidance but do not get it)

While only 15% of Savers and Investors used professional financial advisors in the past year, advisors are given a higher rating by their users compared with users of other sources of information and guidance

Only 15% of Savers and Investors seem to be aware of how to protect themselves against scams and unsuitable purchases

Over one-quarter of savers and investors have been approached in ways the Financial Conduct Authority has highlighted are often used by scammers and fraudsters

Six-in-ten consumers are Savers, while four-in-ten are Investors

62% of Savers and Investors invested or saved some money in the previous year

The typical consumer has around 83,000 saved or invested (mean average)

The prime motive for saving and investing (58% of Savers and Investors) is to generate money now to cover for an immediate rainy day or unexpected event like unemployment

Less than half of savers and investors lay out plans for their financial future

Key Topics Covered

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Consumers divide into Savers and Investors

Wealth and social grade largely determine the split

Most consumers save or invest for defensive reasons

Less than half of consumers make financial plans

Investors can invest because they are more willing to take risks

Consumers want income and capital returns, but judge by the income return

Investors minimise risk by owning a broad portfolio of products

Affluent Investors are the most active

Consumers prefer to accumulate monthly and would like to do it online

29% of Savers and Investors are Under-Advised

Professional financial advisors, less used but of most value

Consumers are susceptible to scams and mis-selling

With major knowledge gaps

Over one-quarter exposed to suspicious action

Over four-in-ten negatively impacted by COVID-19

INTRODUCTION

Definitions

WHO ARE SAVERS AND INVESTORS?

Around four-in-ten consumers own investment products

Virtually all consumers hold cash assets

Age, gender and income the great discriminators

The saving and investing spectrum

The typical consumer has around 83,000 saved or invested

Wealth inequalities can be stark

SAVING AND INVESTING PREFERENCES AND GOALS

Many consumers lack financial security

Motives, time scales and planning

Investors and the Financially Tight More Likely to Plan Ahead

The Strategists vs. the Impromptu

Having a motive for saving/investing is one thing, reaching the goal is another

Investors and the Financially Tight are more accepting of risk

Income vs capital gain preferences

Savers prefer income and Investors capital growth

Most consumers monitor their finances at least once a quarter

WHERE MONEY IS SAVED AND INVESTED

Savings accounts are where consumers hold most of their money

Investors have the most diversified portfolios

Niche products feature mainly in diversified portfolios

If more risk is accepted, then significant sums are invested in risker assets

Important assets are diversified at an exponential rate

Intra-portfolio diversification is also used to minimise risk

Most fund owners seem to understand what they are being charged

Cash will remain king over the coming year

Investment over the coming year skewed towards affluent Investors

ESG products are niche at the moment but they have potential for growth

HOW MONEY IS SAVED AND INVESTED

Over six-in-ten saved or invested last year

When saving or investing consumers prefer to do so on a monthly basis

Investors show a greater preference for lump sum saving and investing

If saving and investing themselves, consumers prefer to do it online

Affluent men under the age of 45 are key users of fund platforms

THE DRIVERS OF PRODUCT CHOICE

Income return the main driver

The desired return shapes the factors considered

GETTING ADVICE AND SOURCING INFORMATION

Only around half of Savers and Investors feel they can manage alone

Only one-quarter can self-manage, but over seven-in-ten have to

The Under Advised

Less wealthy Investors the most likely to be Under-advised

Financial management matches the assets owned

The Internet is the preferred information resource for Savers and Investors

Under Advised are less likely to consult information sources

Professional resources, less used but of most value

It's easier for wealthier individuals to find what they want

SUSCEPTIBILITY TO SCAMS AND MIS-SELLING

Almost one-quarter of consumers invest in highly risky products

Ownership is strongly associated with wealth

Over half of those with wealth of 250,000 or more own these assets

Significant gaps in knowledge exposes consumers to scams and mis-selling

Only 15% of Savers and Investors have strong protection

Less affluent Savers and Investors protected by default, not design

One-quarter of Savers and Investors exposed to suspicious activity

THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON SAVINGS AND INVESTING

Half of Savers and Investors impacted by COVID-19

Most Savers and Investors have decided to sit still and ride it out

COVID-19 leads to a significant downgrading of sentiment

Satisfaction comes from earning a return of 3% or more

Despite economic uncertainty, Savers and Investors expect stable returns

