How Curb Flow Is Driving Growth for Ride Demand and Technology Partners Across the US, UK and Canada

New data from GoRide partnership shows drivers on Curb Flow spend 26% more time on trips and complete 16% more hired miles

LONDON, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curb, a leading mobility technology provider specialising in metered taxi payment systems, dispatch platforms and demand aggregation solutions, is opening its Curb Flow network to new demand and technology partners across the US, UK and Canada following the full public launch of Curb Flow in London. With the North American network already at scale and London now live, Curb is releasing new data from its GoRide partnership in Washington DC that demonstrates the impact of connecting supply partners to aggregated demand through a single platform.

Curb Flow enables taxi fleets and technology providers, including those operating their own meter and dispatch systems, to integrate with the platform and gain access to demand from sources including Uber, Curb's consumer app, Taxi Butler, HQ and Gridd. The open integration model means drivers and fleets using existing technology systems can join the network without switching platforms.

GoRide is a taxi technology system provider operating in Washington DC that integrated into Curb Flow as a supply partner, giving its drivers access to Curb Flow's ride demand. The partnership demonstrates how taxi technology providers with their own systems can connect to the Curb Flow network to unlock additional trip volume for their drivers. In Washington DC, Curb Flow now accounts for nearly half of all trips completed by participating drivers, with some GoRide drivers completing more than 650 trips per month.

These results reflect broader performance across the Curb Flow network. Drivers using the platform spend 26% more time on trips and complete 16% more hired miles, while Curb's nationwide booking volume has quadrupled since 2023.

Dorel Tamam, Vice President of the Mobile Business Unit at Curb, says: "With Curb Flow now live in London, we are opening the network to additional partners, regardless if they run their own system or not. The results show what happens when you remove the barriers to consistent, aggregated demand and supply."

The GoRide partnership has become one of the strongest proof points for the Curb Flow model in North America, with consistent month-over-month growth in trip volume and driver participation since launch. That track record is now informing how Curb approaches new supply partnerships in the UK market.

Ermias Wosenu, CEO and Founder GoRide, says: "Integrating with Curb Flow gave our drivers access to a significant new source of demand without requiring them to change how they work. The volume of trips through the platform has grown consistently since we launched, and it has been a straightforward way for us to expand what we can offer our drivers."

Curb Flow launched in London in March and is currently operating with an initial network of supply and demand partners, bringing additional trip opportunities to black cab drivers through a single platform.

Operators and technology providers ready to join the next phase of Curb Flow in London can find out more and register their interest at https://www.gocurb.co.uk/curb-flow.

Notes to Editors

Curb analysed the data from operating cabs during March 2026 in the Washington DC district.

About Curb

Curb reimagines urban mobility with a driver-first approach, offering transparency and seamless access to rides. Connected to over 100,000 drivers in 65+ cities across the US, UK, and Canada, Curb powers millions of rides and billions of dollars in payment transactions annually. Its innovative platform unifies taxis and for-hire vehicles, serving passengers, drivers, and fleet management. Curb's B2B services support transit agencies, healthcare providers, and businesses, helping cities and organizations move efficiently.

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SOURCE Curb