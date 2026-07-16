Curb Flow Welcomes Lyft in New York City

New York joins Los Angeles and San Francisco as the latest market where Lyft riders can be matched with Curb's licensed cabs.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curb, North America's leading taxi solutions and ride-hailing app for licensed taxis and for-hire rides, today announced that its Lyft integration is now live in New York City through Curb Flow, Curb's open API that aggregates ride demand into a single network. The rollout follows foundational launches in Los Angeles and San Francisco and marks the integration's first expansion into the East Coast.

Curb Flow brings together ride requests from the Curb consumer app, third-party apps, fleet dispatches, and traditional street hails under one connected system. True to Curb's driver-first mission, the goal is to help drivers reach riders faster, grow what they earn, and streamline operations.

With the integration active in New York, riders can now be matched with a taxi cab directly from the Lyft app, and drivers receive those trip offers through the same in-vehicle Curb systems already installed in their cabs, with no new hardware and no second device required. The upfront pricing both companies are known for carries through as well, so riders see a clear fare before they book and drivers know exactly what a trip pays before they accept it.

"New York's taxi drivers already know what it takes to keep passengers moving, and adding Lyft as another partner in the Curb network gives all taxis one more way to do it," said Dorel Tamam, Vice President, Mobile Business Unit at Curb. "More partners in the network means less idle time and more ways to earn. Curb Flow makes that simple: drivers can pick up a Lyft rider through the same screen they use every day, no extra app, no extra hassle, just more ride options built into the system they already trust."

New York represents one of Curb's largest and longest-standing driver bases, spanning licensed taxi cabs across all five boroughs.

"New York is one of the most important transportation markets anywhere, and yellow cabs are an iconic part of what makes the city move," said Jeremy Bird, EVP of Global Growth at Lyft. "Bringing Curb Flow's integration here gives more New York drivers access to trips through a driver-first experience."

Curb Flow's nationwide network volume has quadrupled since its 2023 launch. With New York now live, Curb Flow's Lyft integration operates in three of Curb's more than 65 markets across the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

For more information, visit www.gocurb.com.

About Curb

Curb reimagines urban mobility with a driver-first approach built on upfront pricing and transparency. Headquartered in Long Island City, New York, in the same market where its yellow cab technology first took hold, Curb connects more than 100,000 drivers across 65+ cities in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, powering millions of rides and billions of dollars in payment transactions annually. Its platform unifies taxis and for-hire vehicles for passengers, drivers, and fleet managers alike, while its B2B services support transit agencies, healthcare providers, and businesses. Taxi TV and Curb Journey Connect extend that reach further, connecting billions of riders through targeted advertising.

About Lyft

Whether it's an everyday commute or a trip that changes everything, Lyft is driven by its purpose: to serve and connect. Founded in 2012, Lyft has grown into a global mobility platform offering rideshare, taxis, private hire vehicles, executive chauffeur services, car sharing, bikes, and scooters across six continents and thousands of cities. Millions of drivers have chosen to earn on billions of rides, helping build a more connected world with transportation options for everyone.

Media Contact:

West of Fairfax for Curb

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Lyft:

Cristian Delgado

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SOURCE Curb