How Do You Pronounce "Jarritos?" America's Favorite Mexican Soft Drink Brand Partners With Duolingo To Help Those Who Want To Learn Spanish

EL PASO, Texas, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarritos, the authentic Mexican soda brand, and Duolingo, the world's largest language-learning app, have teamed up to give away free Spanish lesson subscriptions while one lucky winner will get to experience a trip to Mexico to experience Mexican culture and Spanish language firsthand.

Anyone in the U.S. who is keen to learn or brush up on their Spanish can enter to win a free 3-month Duolingo Plus subscription and an all expense paid four-night vacation for two to Mexico.

"Now that we can finally gather with family and friends and travel again, we wanted to give our learners the chance to put their Spanish language to the test by winning a trip to Mexico," said Sam Dalsimer, global head of communications for Duolingo. "Whether your motivation is traveling to Jarritos' country of origin, or just finding a local taqueria near you where you can order a Jarritos by properly pronouncing it, learning Spanish can unlock a whole world of possibilities close to home or abroad."

With over 500 million total Duolingo learners and 40 million monthly active learners, English is the most popular language being learned on Duolingo worldwide and Spanish is the most popular among U.S. learners. While all learning content on Duolingo is free, Duolingo Plus is the premium version of the app which removes ads and provides additional features.

"Since Jarritos is flavored by culture and rooted in rich Mexican tradition, partnering with Duolingo allows us to further celebrate our heritage by focusing on the language of our brand's birthplace," said Eric Delamare, director of marketing for Jarritos. "Something as simple as learning that the letter 'J' is pronounced like an 'H' in our brand name can unlock a whole new world of learning through language. Since our humble beginnings south of the border more than 70 years ago, we are proud that millions of consumers in 38 countries now ask for our 'super good' sodas by name. Let the fun begin and good luck to our enthusiastic Spanish language-learning, Jarritos-sipping contest entrants!"

Jarritos (Hah-ree-tos) means "little jugs" in Spanish and refers to the Mexican tradition of drinking water and other drinks in clay pottery jugs. With 13 flavors made with and inspired by classic Mexican ingredients, each Jarritos soft drink is full of flavor and refreshing taste, especially during the summer months.

Jarritos and Duolingo will select 100 winners for the Duolingo Plus 3-month subscription and one contest entrant to win a trip for two to Mexico including airfare, a four-night hotel stay, and a travel stipend for meals and other expenses.

To enter:

Follow both Duolingo and Jarritos on Instagram. On either brand's Instagram account, tag one friend who you'd want to join you on a trip to Mexico . Download the Duolingo App (iOS or Android) for free. Go to https://app.wyng.com/JarritosDuolingoSweepstakes to enter by sharing your name, email, address, Duolingo and Instagram handles.

The deadline to enter is July 20, 2021. This opportunity is only valid for those residing in the United States who are 18 years or older and have a valid passport.

About Jarritos

Created in 1950, Jarritos are delicious fruit-flavored sodas from Mexico. Sold in iconic glass bottles throughout the U.S., the brand offers 13 unique flavors, all made with natural flavors and real sugar. Jarritos flavors are mandarin, tamarind, pineapple, fruit-punch, lime, grapefruit, strawberry, mango, guava, hibiscus, passion fruit, cola and watermelon. Each unique flavor represents delicious sips of the brand's Mexican heritage. Jarritos is now distributed in 38 countries around the world. Find out more at www.Jarritos.com.

About Duolingo

Duolingo is the most popular language-learning platform and the most downloaded education app worldwide. The company's mission is to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available. Duolingo offers more than 100 total courses across 40 distinct languages, and is available on iOS, Android, and Web at www.duolingo.com.

