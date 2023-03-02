How Do You Stack Up? Tripleseat's 2023 Career Survey Reveals Hospitality Compensation and Event Details

Handbook reveals industry trends and offers career development resources

CONCORD, Mass., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hospitality industry is booming, and event professionals are driving its growth. To gain insight into the event and sales management role, Tripleseat surveyed 125 customers working at restaurants, hotels, and unique venues to learn about salaries, experience, benefits, the average number of event bookings, costs, and more.

Here are some of the highlights:

Invest in Yourself: Tripleseat's 2023 Career Research for Event Professionals

The average annual salary plus commissions for event professionals is $72,000

Employers are making the right moves, as 41% of event professionals always feel appreciated at work

58% of event professionals reported having a team of 2-5 people, which often supports 2-5 locations

The average venue hosts more than 10 events per month at an average cost of $7,087

Dinner and happy hours rank as the most popular event types

"We built Tripleseat to help venues grow their sales and event footprint and create efficiency. And we are proud that we have also been welcomed into the community as a partner and resource," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "As the industry grows, this research was developed to help event professionals understand how their peers are developing their careers and growing business."

Read the full findings and tips to navigate your hospitality career in our 2023 Career Guide for Event Professionals handbook, which you can download from our website .

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a catering and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 10 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

