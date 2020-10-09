How Does Democracy Die? An Exclusive Conversation with Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15th at 12 p.m. EST, the Renew Democracy Initiative (RDI) will host a virtual event featuring Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (ret.) and RDI Chairman & human rights activist, Garry Kasparov, about the threat of authoritarianism in the United States. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist & RDI Board Member, Anne Applebaum, author of Twilight of Democracy, will moderate.

How Does Democracy Die? Speakers and moderator.

This will be one of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman's few public appearances since testifying in front of Congress during President Trump's impeachment hearings in November 2019 under Congressional subpoena. After Lt. Col. Vindman's testimony against the Trump Administration's conduct in Ukraine, the President fired Lt. Col Alexander Vindman and his twin brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, in retribution.

In this exclusive and unique event, Vindman will shed more light on his story. The speakers will also discuss the events leading up to the impeachment hearings, why some people speak out while others remain silent, and how to counter the threats facing our democracy. Lt. Col. Vindman will go into detail about his experiences both before and after he testified. Mr. Kasparov and Ms. Applebaum will offer additional insight based on their unique expertise and experiences.

"This is America... here, right matters" - Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

RDI is a non-partisan nonprofit, founded in 2017 by Russian dissident Garry Kasparov and pro-democracy advocates from across the political spectrum, in response to rising illiberal attitudes across the world. It aims to create the intellectual foundation that would make significant political reform possible and foster a national movement that prioritizes American leadership, free discourse, and constitutional principles. By creating and distributing compelling video content and organizing exciting events, RDI offers a way for anyone interested in protecting our democracy to get involved.

Basic admission tickets will be free and open to the public while space lasts, and can be found here . A private event, for which tickets are available, will follow the general discussion.

