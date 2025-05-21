How Egypt became a hotspot for Chinese investment

GDToday

May 21, 2025, 10:37 ET

News report from GDToday:

In Egypt, the presence of Chinese brands is obvious.

How Egypt became a hotspot for Chinese investment

Companies like GAC, Midea, OPPO, Huawei, Transsion, and BYD have invested heavily in the country.

China is now one of the country's fastest-growing and most active investors. 

Why do Chinese companies so invest in the African country? And how are locals benefiting from this? In this episode of China Xplained, we'll search for the answers.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Vm54diIGM8

Global traders swap stories at Canton Fair, highlighting partnership and innovation

Global traders swap stories at Canton Fair, highlighting partnership and innovation

A news report from GDToday: A storytelling session titled "My Canton Fair Story" was held at the Canton Fair Convention Center on October 25,...
Ouverture d'un nouveau centre commercial Chine-Afrique dans le district de Nansha à Guangzhou

Ouverture d'un nouveau centre commercial Chine-Afrique dans le district de Nansha à Guangzhou

Un rapport d'actualité de GDToday : le centre d'affaires international de la région de la Grande Baie pour l'économie et le commerce Chine-Afrique a...
