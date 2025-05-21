GUANGZHOU, China, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from GDToday:

In Egypt, the presence of Chinese brands is obvious.

How Egypt became a hotspot for Chinese investment

Companies like GAC, Midea, OPPO, Huawei, Transsion, and BYD have invested heavily in the country.

China is now one of the country's fastest-growing and most active investors.

Why do Chinese companies so invest in the African country? And how are locals benefiting from this? In this episode of China Xplained, we'll search for the answers.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Vm54diIGM8