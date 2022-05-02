How Eva Longoria Prioritizes Her Eye Health as She Ages

Longoria was facing a problem that impacts an estimated 128 million Americans: presbyopia, or age-related blurry near vision. While the term presbyopia isn't well known, age-related blurry near vision is a challenge that's all too familiar to many adults over the age of 40. It is a common and progressive condition that can be diagnosed through a basic eye exam by an optometrist or ophthalmologist. People like Longoria who have had difficulty seeing up close as they've aged have relied on reading glasses, contacts or surgery to manage their age-related blurry near vision.

However, Longoria learned about another option to treat age-related blurry near vision called VUITY™ (pilocarpine HCI ophthalmic solution) 1.25%, the first and only FDA-approved prescription eye drop to treat age-related blurry near vision in adults. With one drop in each eye once daily, VUITY improves near vision without compromising distance vision. It's important not to use VUITY if you are allergic to any of the ingredients and to use caution when driving at night or performing hazardous activities in poor lighting. Please see additional Important Safety Information below.

To share her experience with age-related blurry near vision, Longoria has teamed up with Allergan, an AbbVie company.

"You would be surprised by how many times a day my age-related blurry near vision gets in the way," she said. "When I first heard about VUITY, I couldn't believe that there was an eye drop that could potentially help me see more clearly up close. I had to learn more, and after talking to my eye doctor, he confirmed that I have presbyopia and wrote me a prescription for VUITY. It has been a good option for me, allowing me to give my reading glasses some time off, which is helpful when I'm at home and on set – even when I'm at the grocery store."

In clinical studies, people taking VUITY, one drop in each eye once daily, were able to read an additional three lines or more on a near-vision eye chart.

"Prioritizing eye health is important for your overall health," Longoria said. "Schedule an appointment with your eye care professional to learn about the best way to manage your age-related blurry near vision and see if VUITY is right for you."

If you're in need of an eye doctor, visit VUITY.com to find a local eye care professional.

This release is sponsored by Allergan, an AbbVie company.

VUITY (pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) 1.25% Use and Important Safety Information

USE

VUITY™ (pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) 1.25% is a prescription eye drop used to treat age-related blurry near vision (presbyopia) in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not use VUITY if you are allergic to any of the ingredients.

Use caution when driving at night or performing hazardous activities in poor lighting.

Temporary problems when changing focus between near and distant objects may occur. Do not drive or use machinery if vision is not clear.

Seek immediate medical care if you experience any sudden vision loss.

If you wear contact lenses, they should be removed prior to VUITY use. Wait 10 minutes after dosing before reinserting contact lenses.

Do not touch the dropper tip to any surface as this may contaminate the contents.

If more than one topical eye medication is being used, the medicines must be administered at least 5 minutes apart.

The most common side effects are headache and eye redness. These are not all the possible side effects of VUITY.

Please see full Prescribing Information at www.VUITY.com or call 1-833-MY-VUITY.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

