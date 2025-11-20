How Evf2 lncRNA Advances Research in Brain and Neurodevelopmental Disorders, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how long non-coding RNA (lncRNA) mechanisms are reshaping neuroscience research and revealing new opportunities in functional genomics. Attendees will gain insight into how Evf2 lncRNA guides enhancer-gene regulation and organizes chromosomal domains during brain development. The featured speakers will discuss the roles of direct RNA binding and ribonucleoprotein recruitment in gene activation and repression. Attendees will understand single-cell transcriptomic and Hi-C approaches to map lncRNA function and genome topology. The speakers will also discuss emerging implications for neurodevelopmental disorders and new avenues in functional genomics.

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Understanding how long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) regulate gene expression and genome structure remains a major challenge in neuroscience. Researchers continue to face gaps in linking RNA-mediated chromatin organization with neurodevelopmental processes and disease mechanisms. This webinar will address that challenge by exploring new findings on Evf2 lncRNA, the first identified enhancer-associated lncRNA, and how it organizes genome architecture to control brain development.

Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) have emerged as key regulators of genome organization and gene activity, influencing how genes are switched on and off during brain development. Among them, Evf2 plays a defining role in coordinating these processes by linking chromatin structure to transcriptional control.

The featured speaker will discuss how Evf2 partitions chromosome 6 into activated and repressed domains, coordinating enhancer-gene interactions that regulate neurodevelopmental processes. The presentation will also cover how Evf2 recruits ribonucleoprotein complexes, forms large chromatin domains and connects RNA binding with transcription factor recognition. These findings are supported by single-cell transcriptomic and high-throughput chromosome conformation capture (Hi-C) data that reveal how lncRNAs shape the three-dimensional genome.

Attendees will learn how lncRNA mechanisms organize enhancer-gene regulation, how advanced genomic tools reveal these processes and how these insights can inform studies of neurodevelopmental disorders and disease modeling.

Register for this webinar to learn how lncRNA mechanisms are reshaping neuroscience research and revealing new opportunities in functional genomics.

Join Jhumku Kohtz, PhD, Professor in Neurology, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University; and Ibrahim Jivanjee, AVP and GM, Discovery Business, Arima Genomics, for the live webinar on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at 12pm EST (6pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit How Evf2 lncRNA Advances Research in Brain and Neurodevelopmental Disorders.

