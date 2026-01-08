Detecting and Characterizing RNA Drug Candidates to Accelerate Therapeutic Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into universal detection strategies for identifying chemical modifications in oligonucleotide therapeutics. Attendees will learn approaches for mapping small RNA-target interactions across the transcriptome. The featured speakers will share how combined localization and functional assays create an end-to-end view of RNA therapeutic behavior. The speakers will also discuss ways integrated analyses help refine delivery strategies and reduce development risk.

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing RNA therapeutics depends on understanding two critical questions: Where do drug candidates go, and what do they do once they get there? This webinar examines how integrating complementary analytical tools can answer both, providing a more straightforward path to safer, more effective oligonucleotide therapeutics (ONT).

Sensitive antibody detection panels enable universal detection of key chemical modifications across a wide range of oligonucleotide modalities, including ASOs and siRNA. These reagents are sensitive and versatile tools for localization, quantification and trafficking; they bind independently of nucleic acid composition, structure or strandedness, and are optimized for immunocytochemistry (ICC), immunofluorescence microscopy (IF), ELISA, immunohistochemistry (IHC) and other immunoassays. This level of understanding is essential for confirming delivery to target tissues and uncovering potential off-target exposure early in development.

Building on these insights, next-generation sequencing–based approaches map small RNA-target interactions directly across the transcriptome. By directly mapping small RNA-target interactions across the transcriptome, these assays reveal where siRNAs bind, how they influence RNA processing and their downstream impact on gene expression, offering a powerful, data-driven view of specificity and efficacy.

Together, these complementary technologies provide a comprehensive view of RNA therapeutic performance by showing where candidates localize and how they act. Attendees will learn how combining these approaches can de-risk candidate selection, refine delivery strategies and accelerate the journey from discovery to clinic.

Register for this webinar to learn how RNA therapeutics development benefits from integrated detection and functional characterization strategies.

Join Todd Giardiello, Business Development Manager, Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.; and Diana Cox, PhD, Senior Scientist, Eclipsebio, for the live webinar on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Detecting and Characterizing RNA Drug Candidates to Accelerate Therapeutic Development.

