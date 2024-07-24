FlipHTML5 unveils an advanced AI ebook creator to improve productivity for global users to create, polish, and deliver interactive content.

HONG KONG, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FlipHTML5, a well-known digital publishing solutions provider, is proud to introduce its AI ebook creator . This innovative tool will pave the way for the digital publishing industry by simplifying the ebook generation process and making it available for users all over the world.

The AI ebook creator from FlipHTML5 is aimed at helping users create engaging ebook content without much effort or hassle. Utilizing AI technology, it greatly cuts down the amount of time and energy that would otherwise be used in creating excellent digital publications.

How FlipHTML5’s AI Ebook Creator Makes Ebook Creation a Breeze

"Driven to keep the trend of AI technology, we are working hard to transform our flipbook maker into an AI ebook creator, which enables anyone can easily create well-designed digital publications with ease. We are excited to witness how our users will use upgraded ebook creator to implement their imagination," stated Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.

FlipHTML5's flipbook maker has gained popularity among global users, thanks to its smooth flipping book conversion process, rich multimedia element support, hassle-free sharing, and more user-friendly features. Now, it has integrated with an AI assistant to become an AI-powered ebook creator with much more advantages brought to users.

Here's an overview of the features of FlipHTML5's AI ebook creator:

AI writing tool: The built-in AI features allow users to enhance wording, correct grammar mistakes, and change tone to match their intended messages in one click. No need for juggling multiple tools – get polished, professional writing all in one place.

AI text to image: The AI ebook generator can instantly generate great graphical illustrations that are seamlessly integrated into the flipbook, based on input ideas, which saves time searching or creating images.

Chat with PDF: The uploaded PDF now can be equipped with an AI chatbot that enables users' audiences to chat with their content. It not only adds interactivity but also ensures efficient, effective message delivery.

To learn more on how to create ebooks with AI, please visit FlipHTML5 .

About FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 is a digital publishing platform that allows users to create and publish interactive digital publications such as magazines, brochures, and catalogs. The platform offers a range of customization options, including the ability to add multimedia elements such as videos, audio, and animations. FlipHTML5 also provides analytics tools that enable users to track the performance of their digital publications. The platform is user-friendly and ideal for marketers, publishers, and content creators who want to create engaging digital content that can be viewed on any device. With FlipHTML5, users can easily convert PDF files into interactive digital publications that can be shared online or embedded on websites.

