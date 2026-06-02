How Fluid Connections are Outlasting Pride Month

Beyond Pride Month: 3Fun Data Reveals Broad Shifts in How People Define Intimacy

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every June, brands eagerly swap their logos for rainbow colors; come July, the fanfare quietly dies down. However, for the millions of individuals actively exploring their personal boundaries, true acceptance has never been a 30-day annual PR stunt—it is their everyday reality.

As a social platform dedicated to exploring alternative lifestyles and intimate relationships, 3Fun today released its latest global community insights. Combined with long-term sociological observations from leading global think tanks, the data highlights a clear reality: looking past the festive noise, modern people's understanding of intimate relationships is undergoing a profound paradigm shift, placing "radical honesty" above traditional societal expectations.

Intimacy Enters the "Fluid Era": Sexuality is No Longer a Single-Choice Question

Before diving into 3Fun's internal community data, macro-level research has already revealed a clear trend: for a long time, society has been accustomed to defining love and desire with black-and-white labels. But fueled by the anonymous inclusivity of the digital age and a global awakening to diversity, this rigid binary structure is rapidly crumbling.

This shift is particularly dramatic among the younger generation. According to the latest Gallup polling, the proportion of Gen Z adults identifying as LGBTQ+ has surpassed 20%, with bisexuality now the most common identity within this group—more than half of all LGBTQ+ adults surveyed identify as bisexual, making up roughly 5% of the total U.S. adult population.[1]

3Fun's community data corroborates this trend. On the platform, only 40.49% of users identify as strictly heterosexual. Bisexual users account for 15.71% of the community—the largest non-heterosexual identity group. Pansexual, polysexual, and asexual users collectively complete the rich tapestry of this community.

"In real life, I always feel pressured to pick a side between 'straight' and 'gay'. But here, my sexuality doesn't need to be explained. Fluidity is the norm, not the exception."— Anderson Hayes

As the Kinsey Institute has long pointed out, human sexual desire is inherently multidimensional and fluid. When a community can provide sufficient safety and inclusivity, people naturally let their guard down and honestly outline the truest contours of their desires.[2]

Deconstructing Tradition: The New Relationship Paradigm of "Honesty First"

This shift extends beyond identity labels to relationship structures. With the new generation naturally rethinking traditional dating and marriage models, Ethical Non-Monogamy (ENM)—diverse relationships built on complete honesty, awareness, and consent among all participants—is gradually moving from the underground into open practice.

Match Group's 2024 Singles in America report notes that 31% of American singles have explored ENM, compared to approximately 21% a decade earlier. On the 3Fun platform, the number of users exploring ENM, polyamory, or open relationships has grown by 200% over the same period.[3]

3Fun's unique "Partner Accounts" data tracking reveals that same-sex couples (m+m / f+f) on the platform demonstrate community stickiness and deep emotional attachment far above the average. Choosing ENM is not a rejection of commitment—it is choosing radical transparency and trust right from the very start of a relationship.

Grounding Inclusivity: Safety as Infrastructure, Not a Marketing Gimmick

Transgender and non-binary users are among the most active groups on 3Fun. When people bravely explore their identities outside traditional boundaries, they often face invisible online violence and the scrutiny of stereotyped prejudices. 3Fun believes that a true sense of security must be defended by strict technology and uncompromising rules:

Reshaping Physical Boundaries: Over 54% of active users have passed strict "Real-Person Photo Verification," drastically filtering out fake accounts. Private Albums and the "Hide Distance" feature return complete control of privacy to users.

A Zero-Tolerance Community Baseline: Through a dual defense system of "24/7 AI Semantic Filtering + Manual Review," the platform pledges to permanently ban any accounts suspected of malicious harassment or discrimination within two hours. Inclusivity means embracing all differences, but also maintaining absolute firmness against any form of prejudice.

Why Are We Releasing This Data Now?

In 2024, total revenue in the global dating app sector exceeded $6 billion. However, the giants dominating this market are largely built on rigid binary assumptions: one gender, one sexuality, one partner. Existing traditional social infrastructures were never designed for the demographics that genuinely need to express diverse desires.[4]

We are releasing this data not to fish for media mentions during Pride Month, but because in discussions about modern intimacy, the fluidity of sexuality and relationships is still often treated as a marginalized footnote. In our community, users are absolutely not footnotes—they are the fastest-growing and most highly engaged demographic representing how people truly live.

In a digital world saturated with filters, algorithmic manipulation, and stereotypes, unfiltered authenticity is the soil that allows a relationship to truly thrive. For 3Fun's global users, every day should be a Pride Day where they never have to explain themselves.

About 3Fun

3Fun is a global platform for diverse social networking and modern intimate relationship exploration, dedicated to helping users explore their personal boundaries while providing a highly inclusive space. Through industry-leading privacy protection technology and strict community governance, 3Fun has built a secure, honest, and prejudice-free nexus of authentic connection for millions of users worldwide.

References

[1] Gallup. (2024). LGBT Identification in U.S. Ticks Up to 9.3%. Gallup, Inc.

[2] Kinsey Institute / Match Group. (2025). The Great Relationship Reset: Singles in America

[3] Match Group. (2024). Singles in America 2024. PR Newswire.

[4] Business of Apps. (2024). Dating App Revenue and Usage Statistics.

SOURCE 3Fun