How Guy Mannino's leadership positioned Verdek at the forefront of the EV transition

Hasib Rashid: Welcome, Guy. It's great to have you with us today. Let's start from the beginning. Can you tell us about your journey into the electric vehicle (EV) industry?

Guy Mannino: Thank you for having me. My journey into the EV industry began long before it became the hot topic it is today. In 2008, when the cost of a barrel of oil was $100, the world thought the conversion to electric was going to be a natural solution. We started selling NEVs (Neighborhood Electric Vehicles) and made an agreement with Tazzari, an Italian NEV manufacturer, to import electric vehicles into the US. While driving NEVs with a limited range (30-50 miles), I used to carry a 50-foot extension cable for opportunity charging whenever possible. Once, I overloaded the electric circuit servicing the IT Department of a college in Georgia, tripping the breakers and shutting down the department temporarily. Quickly, I realized that charging was going to be critical.

Hasib Rashid: That's fascinating. Can you share more about the early days of Verdek LLC and your vision for the company?

Guy Mannino: Absolutely. In those early days, I started looking for charging manufacturers and discovered a small company in Campbell, CA called Coulomb Technologies (which later changed its name to ChargePoint). The company had only seven people and was looking for partners. That's how our journey in the charging business started. Our first installation was in Houston in 2009 at City Hall. The station was a Level 1, and the vehicle was a Toyota Prius Hybrid converted to Plug-in Hybrid using an aftermarket kit. Initially, we were just selling chargers, but we quickly realized that customers were asking for a turnkey solution. We aligned with hundreds of partners around the country to offer turnkey installations.

Hasib Rashid: How did you overcome the challenges in those early days?

Guy Mannino: The early days were indeed challenging. Building new infrastructure from the ground up required a lot of innovation and perseverance. One of our key strategies was forming strong partnerships. We collaborated with forward-thinking companies and local governments that shared our vision for a sustainable future. Additionally, we invested heavily in research and development to stay ahead of technological advancements and ensure our solutions were top-notch.

Hasib Rashid: Verdek has been instrumental in integrating renewable energy into EV charging stations. Can you talk more about this initiative?

Guy Mannino: Integrating renewable energy into our charging stations is a core part of our mission. It's not enough to just promote electric vehicles; we also need to ensure their energy is sustainable. By incorporating solar panels and other renewable sources into our charging stations, we're reducing the overall carbon footprint of EVs and promoting a cleaner, greener future. This approach also helps to stabilize the grid and support renewable energy integration.

Verdek EV Oasis is our solution to provide DC fast charging in any location where the infrastructure is adequate, and the local utility company is not planning to provide the power service required. Our first installation was in Middlegate Nevada, a small community located of Highway 95 between Las Vegas and Reno. The closed NV Energy service was miles away. Verdek designed EV Oasis using solar power and battery storage to power a 120KW DC fast charger. Verdek then developed EV Oasis 2.0 adding mobility to the system and increasing the storage capacity to power 300KW of DC fast chargers. These units are not in operation at Custom Border Protection sites along the US border with Mexico.

Hasib Rashid: Looking at the present, what are some of the major milestones Verdek LLC has achieved under your leadership?

Guy Mannino: I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved at Verdek. From that initial installation in Houston, we have grown with the industry, progressing to Level 2 and Level 3 chargers. The market is also spreading quickly from the consumer market to the commercial market, especially in the "Last Mile Delivery Vans." Public transportation is rapidly converting to electric as well, including trucks up to Class 8. We've installed thousands of charging stations across the country, partnered with major businesses and municipalities, and played a key role in promoting the adoption of electric vehicles. One of our standout projects was the development of ultra-fast charging stations, which can recharge an EV in just minutes. This has been a game-changer for long-distance travel and has made EVs more practical for everyday use.

Hasib Rashid: That's impressive. What are your thoughts on the future of EV infrastructure and the role Verdek will play?

Guy Mannino: The future of EV infrastructure is incredibly exciting. The number of charging stations in the US is poised to grow from about 4 million today to an estimated 35 million in 2030. The electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market could grow from $7 billion today to $100 billion by 2040 at a 15% compound annual growth rate. We're just scratching the surface of what's possible. At Verdek, we're exploring innovative technologies like vehicle-to-grid (V2G), which allows EVs to not only draw power from the grid but also supply it back. This could be crucial for stabilizing the power grid and supporting renewable energy. Looking ahead, I believe Verdek will continue to lead the change in EV infrastructure, driving innovation and setting new standards for sustainability. However, we also see headwinds due to the real threat that EVs are creating in the market.

Hasib Rashid: What advice would you give to policymakers and industry leaders to accelerate the adoption of EVs and the development of infrastructure?

Guy Mannino: Collaboration is key. Policymakers need to recognize the importance of investing in EV infrastructure. This means incentivizing businesses and consumers, streamlining permitting processes, and funding public charging stations. Industry leaders must continue to innovate and work together to create a seamless and reliable charging network. It's also vital to educate the public about the benefits of electric vehicles and sustainable transportation.

Hasib Rashid: Before we wrap up, can you share a bit about your personal motivations and what keeps you driven in this industry?

Guy Mannino: For me, it's about making a positive impact. I want to leave a legacy of sustainability and innovation. Seeing the tangible benefits of our work at Verdek, from reduced emissions to happier, healthier communities, is incredibly rewarding. I'm driven by the vision of a future where clean, renewable energy powers our lives, and I believe electric vehicles are a crucial part of that future.

Hasib Rashid: Thank you, Mr. Mannino. It's been a pleasure speaking with you. Your insights are truly inspiring.

Guy Mannino: Thank you. Sharing my journey and vision for EV Infrastructure has been a pleasure. I'm excited about what the future holds.

About Guy Mannino: Guy Mannino is the driving force behind Verdek LLC, a visionary leader with a deep-seated commitment to sustainable solutions. With over three decades of experience in engineering and a passion for innovation, Mannino has dedicated his career to advancing the EV infrastructure industry. His expertise and foresight have positioned Verdek as a leader in the field, spearheading initiatives that are transforming the landscape of electric mobility. The journey of electric vehicles from a niche market to a mainstream mode of transportation has been nothing short of remarkable. With pioneers like Verdek LLC and its visionary CEO Guy Mannino leading the way, the future of EV infrastructure looks brighter than ever. As we move forward, the combined efforts of the industry and policymakers will be key to ensuring a sustainable and electrified future for all.

About Verdek: A pioneer in sustainable energy solutions, Verdek is dedicated to advancing clean transportation. The company develops leading-edge technologies to make renewable energy both accessible and efficient. Discover more at Verdek CEO, Guy Mannino

SOURCE Verdek LLC

