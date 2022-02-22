How has COVID Changed Your Market?...

BELMONT, Mass., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Research Group, a market research firm specializing in economic and market forecasting announces the availability of its free updated United States Business Economic Demographic Forecast Report. The report contains data, information and insights that business decisions makers require in facing today's many challenges.

United States Total Personal Computing and Communications Devices Forecast Units Shipments and Units Removed From The Insalled Base

The Challenge in Making Post Pandemic Business Decisions

COVID-19 is an economic and societal transformational event on par with those that occurred after the World Wars and the Great Depression. It has fundamentally changed the way people think about work and leisure, as well as where, when, and how they want to live and work. This event has had a profound impact on many factors that influence the United States business economic structure. While many of the changes are temporary, many others will be permanent.

According to Steve Daniel, President of Daniel Research Group "In this rapidly changing economic environment, business executives are struggling to make immediate critical decisions about asset allocation and investments, product and service development, as well as marketing tactics and strategies, that align with new market dynamics." This free report will provide them with a better understanding of their markets.

Structural Changes

Over 8 million worker lost their jobs in the initial months of the pandemic in 2020. By the end of 2021, five Million were re-employed. By the end of this year DRG forecasts that employment will be over 1 million higher than prior to the start of the pandemic. However, businesses have not experienced the same recovery. The long-term trend in the US for employment to migrate from smaller firm to larger firms was accelerated by the pandemic and will continue.

Over 440,000 business closed in the first year of the pandemics. Not only have they not recovered, more will be lost over the next five years significantly changing the distribution of businesses by industry and firm size.

Total Available Market

At some point in the forecasting process for products and services marketed to companies, the size and growth of the Total Available Market (TAM) needs to be estimated. For most products and services, the user and/or buying decision maker is an employee within the business or business sub-unit. Daniel Research Group (DRG) maintains and continually updates a Business Economic Demographic Database (BEDD) that contains the history from 1998 and a forecast to 2026 of Employees, Businesses, Establishments, and Payroll by Sector (Public and Private), Sub-Sector, Industry and Business Size (Employees). BEDD was designed to help our clients size and forecast the total available market for their products and services. It provides the answer to three fundamental planning questions.

How big is the market for your product or service? How fast is it growing? How is it segments by Sector, Sub-Sector, Industry and Business Size?

The DRG U.S. Business Economic Demographic Database (BEDD) containing business demographic data, is specifically built for use in the design, development, and application of market size models and forecasts for enterprise products and services.

Taxonomies and Metrics

Industries (20 in Private Sector, 21 in Public Sector) Years (29) Forestry, Fishing, Hunting, Agriculture 1998 to 2026 Mining Sectors (2) Utilities Private Construction Public Manufacturing Business Size Class (10) (Employees) Wholesale Less than 5 Retail 5 to 9 Transportation, Warehousing 10 to 19 Information 20 to 99 Finance, Insurance 100 to 499 Real Estate, Rental, Leasing 500 to 999 Professional, Scientific, Technical Services 1000 to 2499 Management of Companies, Enterprises 2500 to 4999 Admin. Support, Waste Mgmt., Remediation 5000 to 9999 Education 10000 or more Health Care, Social Assistance Metrics (5) Arts, Entertainment, Recreation Employees Accommodation, Food Services Firms Other Services Primary Firms (Industry Unique) Auxiliaries & Unclassified Establishments (Sites) National Defense Annual Payroll Public Administration



DRG can provide businesses with the exact data needed to support market sizing and forecasting model development effort thereby considerably shortening the time spent in research and discovery, allowing your analysts to develop and deliver more accurate forecasts sooner and support both the tactical and strategic decision making process.

