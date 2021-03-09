How Health Coach Massy Arias Stays Fueled, Focused and Feeling her Best with California Almonds

Years ago, Massy was going through a period of hardship that was keeping her from reaching her full potential. She was able to overcome her difficulty by changing her lifestyle, committing to regular exercise, and fueling her body with natural and nutritious foods. Massy has teamed up with California Almonds to help you become the best you by fueling your body with the right nutrients –especially those found in almonds. Check out a few of her best tips for jumpstarting a wellness journey:

Be Your Best, Always Progress.

Being a work in progress is a wonderful thing. We are given a chance every day to improve ourselves and become something and someone better than we already are. It doesn't mean you are incomplete. It doesn't mean you are not enough. Being a work in progress means your story continues. Focus on the underlying reasons that drive your every action, allowing you to progress on those habits, qualities, and traits you want to improve.



Diversify Your Snacking

Balance is key for me – I never deprive myself from what my body craves, and make sure to give my body the fuel it needs. Since my days start so early, I like to incorporate mindful snacking, once after breakfast and once before dinner. One of my favorite post-lunch snacks: popcorn and almonds. Popcorn satisfies a craving for saltiness, while almonds add the 6g of natural plant-based protein per serving, that fuels my body's energy levels.



No Excuses.

Run, walk, jump, or move. Get moving in any way you can but do it every day. There are 24 hours in a day – dedicate just one of them to becoming the stronger and better version of yourself by staying active. Moving your body can improve stability, balance, and organization. PLUS – physical activity may leave you feeling happier, more relaxed, and less anxious, which can ultimately lead to a boost in your confidence and self-esteem.



Fuel Good. Feel Good. Do Good.

Your story starts with you. Change starts with you, too. No step to achieving a greater good is too big or too small to have an impact. I choose certain foods as fuel to help elevate myself and accomplish more. I keep almonds on-hand to snack on, each one-ounce serving contains nutrients that contribute to me feeling energized and ready to inspire greatness.

A simple walk, run, or bike ride can lift your mindset and the spirits of others. A great way to track your movement is with Charity Miles, an app where you can support causes that are important to you through exercise. California Almonds is partnering with Charity Miles to promote overall wellness within yourself and among our communities; when you take care of yourself you are better equipped to take care of others. Each mile gained on the app contributes to your overall health and to the health of the charity of your choice.

"There is a huge connection between what we choose to eat and how we feel, so I often keep almonds on-hand to snack on. Each one-ounce serving contains nutrients that get me feeling energized and ready to crush it," says Massy. "You can go from zero to hero by fueling up on almonds, setting a movement goal, and finding ways to do good for your community. By following this formula, you are bettering your mind, body and soul, and priming yourself to live your best life."

Fuel up on almonds and kick off your movement goals with a virtual beginner's workout and stretch session, featuring Massy Arias HERE.

Read more about Massy Arias and peek at some of Massy's favorite recipes for tasty and easy-to-make snacks and lunches HERE.

About California Almonds

California Almonds make life better by what we grow and how we grow. The Almond Board of California promotes natural, wholesome and quality almonds through leadership in strategic market development, innovative research, and accelerated adoption of industry best practices on behalf of the more than 7,600 almond farmers and processors in California, most of whom are multi-generational family operations. Established in 1950 and based in Modesto, California, the Almond Board of California is a non-profit organization that administers a grower-enacted Federal Marketing Order under the supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture. For more information on the Almond Board of California or almonds, visit Almonds.com or check out California Almonds on Facebook , Twitter , Pinterest , Instagram and the California Almonds blog .

About Massy Arias

Massy Arias is a trailblazing certified celebrity trainer, health & wellness coach, CEO, and entrepreneur inspiring a new generation of fitness leaders. Born in the Dominican-Republic as Massiel Indhira Arias, Massy is dedicated to empowering women to embrace their best selves. Massy's unique holistic approach to fitness transforms lives through healthy habits, mindfulness, and physical activity. Her training style has gained a loyal following of almost 3 million fans. Massy and her lifechanging work have been featured in major publications like Cosmopolitan, Shape Magazine, Parents Magazine, Women's Health, and Latina.

