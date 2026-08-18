How Help at Home Is Advancing Quality, Compliance and Care at Scale: 2025 Annual Report

Report highlights measurable gains in caregiver stability, client satisfaction and quality outcomes

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, a leading national provider of relationship-based, person-centered home care, today announced the publication of its annual Quality, Compliance and Care Annual Report, detailing the organization's continued progress in delivering high-quality, compliance-focused care. The annual report outlines Help at Home's approach to quality and safety across its operations, highlighting how data, workforce investment and population health strategies come together to improve outcomes for clients and caregivers alike.

"Quality and compliance are not check-the-box activities at Help at Home, they are embedded in how we care for people every day," said Chief Medical and Safety Officer Ann Wells, M.D. "This report reflects our commitment to continuous improvement, proactive risk identification and building systems that allow individuals to live safely, independently and with dignity at home."

A few highlights from the 2025 report include:

Strong caregiver stability, with the average caregiver staying with Help at Home for four years, helping build trust and continuity for clients.

High satisfaction scores, including an average Client Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 69 and a Caregiver NPS of 50 both exceeding national healthcare service benchmarks reflecting positive experiences for both those receiving and delivering care.

Ongoing focus on client safety, with data-driven monitoring and incident reduction efforts that support early intervention and continuous learning.

The report also highlights Help at Home's evolving quality framework, including population health initiatives, service reliability, workforce readiness and technology-enabled insights that connect home care more closely with the broader health care system.

For more than 50 years, Help at Home has built a "Culture of Caring" grounded in supporting caregivers, strengthening local teams and delivering consistent, relationship-based care. As the organization continues to grow, it remains focused on prioritizing quality, safety and long-term impact.

To read the full Quality, Compliance and Care Annual Report, visit this link.

About Help at Home

Help at Home is the leading national provider of high-quality home care services, offering innovative programs designed to help seniors and underserved complex chronic populations remain healthy in their homes. As of January 2026, Help at Home operated more than 150 community hub locations across 11 states and provided in-home personal care and extended care services to 60,000 clients with the help of more than 50,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Chicago, Ill., Help at Home has more than 50 years of operating experience in the home care industry. For more information about Help at Home, visit helpathome.com.

Contact:

Libby Woodford

Senior Public Relations and Brand Manager

[email protected]

708-712-3904

SOURCE Help at Home