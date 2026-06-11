How Julius Meinl is contributing to the transformation of the coffee industry

Sustainability Report 2025 highlights progress across coffee sourcing, climate action and people initiatives

VIENNA, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate change, rising commodity prices and increasing pressure on global coffee cultivation are transforming the coffee industry worldwide. Julius Meinl is responding with long-term investments in programmes for coffee farming communities, more sustainable production processes and the expansion of Responsibly Selected Coffee. The Sustainability Report 2025 is out now and shows how the Vienna-based family business continues to advance sustainability across its entire value chain, from coffee origin to its own production sites.

Cover image of the 2025 Sustainability Report

"As a family-owned business, we think in generations. For us, sustainability is a long-term investment in the future of the coffee world. This report shows how we approach our responsibility towards people, the planet and the origin of our coffee through concrete actions and long-term thinking", says Christina Meinl, VP Group Strategies, Brand & Corporate Communication and 5th generation family member.

More responsibility where coffee grows

Julius Meinl sources green coffee from 16 countries of origin. A key milestone was reached at the end of 2025: 100% Responsibly Selected Coffee was sourced for our roasting plants in Vienna and Vicenza, marking the achievement of one of the company's key sustainability targets. This means that all green coffee is sourced according to the sustainability criteria of the Global Coffee Platform, covering environmental, social and economic aspects.

The Generations Programme was expanded ahead of schedule from two to four countries of origin, Julius Meinl now supports coffee farmers in Colombia, Uganda, India and Honduras through regenerative agriculture, income diversification and the targeted empowerment of women and younger generations in coffee farming communities. The programme aims to strengthen the long-term resilience of farming communities against the impacts of climate change. More than 1.500 coffee farmers and their families are currently involved in ongoing and planned project activities.

"2025 was a year of tangible progress for us. Behind these developments are strong partnerships, long-term commitment and many concrete actions across our entire coffee value chain. We are especially proud that we expanded our Generations Programme ahead of schedule while at the same time achieving key sustainability milestones", adds Carina Needham, Global Sustainability Director.

Fewer emissions, more renewable energy in our own operations

In 2025, Julius Meinl implemented further measures to reduce its environmental footprint. With the implementation of new emission-reducing technologies in the remaining two roasters in 2025, a reduction of emissions per roasting batch by up to 50% is achieved. At the same time, Julius Meinl continues to use 100% renewable electricity at its production sites in Vienna and Vicenza. Globally, renewable electricity accounts for 81% of electricity used across the company's operations.

Sustainability as part of long-term corporate responsibility

Julius Meinl's Sustainability Report 2025 highlights how the company is advancing sustainability worldwide through concrete actions, from coffee origin to its own production sites. While sustainability reporting is not mandatory for Julius Meinl, the company has been voluntarily publishing sustainability reports for several years, underlining its commitment to transparency.

Sustainability also plays an important role in the company's financing strategy: for the second year in a row, Julius Meinl achieved all defined ESG targets linked to its sustainability-related corporate financing and continued to receive strong ESG ratings from banks and financial partners.

The full Sustainability Report 2025 is available here.

Key facts from the Sustainability Report 2025

By the end of 2025 100% Responsibly Selected Coffee was sourced for our roasting plants in Vienna and Vicenza

Expanded the Generations Programme from 2 to 4 countries

More than 1,500 coffee farmers and their families supported through project activities

Continued to use 100% renewable electricity at the production sites in Vienna and Vicenza

Completion of catalytic converter installations in the two remaining roasters to reduce emissions

Employee engagement increased, reaching a Gallup Engagement Score of 3.95 out of 5

ABOUT JULIUS MEINL:

Founded in 1862, Julius Meinl is one of the oldest coffee roasters in the world and an iconic Vienna coffee house brand. Dedication to quality has been a family trademark for five generations. With more than 160 years of experience in sourcing, blending and roasting, Meinl is a preferred coffee supplier for Vienna's leading coffee houses. Today, Julius Meinl coffees and teas create meaningful moments for customers and consumers across the globe, and are sold in over 50,000 hotels, coffee houses and restaurants in 70 countries, plus a growing number of retail outlets.

Press Contact

Jaqueline Sieberer

Corporate Communications & Press Spokesperson

Julius Meinl 1862 GmbH

Email: [email protected]

www.juliusmeinl.com