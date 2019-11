How Lighting Fits With WELL Building Standard

Amerlux's free webinar series, "eLumenNation," goes live tomorrow (11/19) at noon EDT and at noon PST with a presentation about the first architectural benchmark to focus entirely on human health and wellness. The hot topic, " Wellness, Work and You: Lighting in the WELL Building Standard ," discusses how the new standard was developed by integrating architectural design and building management practices with research on environmental health, behavioral factors, health outcomes and risk factors.

The webinar has been registered with the American Institute of Architects Continuing Education Systems (AIA/CES) for continuing professional education. Credits earned on completion of this program will be reported to CES Records for AIA members.

"From tunable white lighting to glare control to occupant control, today's architects need new solutions that fit the needs of people inside the buildings," said Bill Plageman, Amerlux's VP of Marketing. "When it comes to lighting, new research suggests that what you see is what you get, which includes feeling better, healing faster and producing more. This eye-opening webinar explores the next level of design for humans."

Attendees will learn plenty from the webinar series' fourth installment:

What the WELL Building Standard is

How it differs from other standards

The Light concept in WELL

WELL's lighting requirements

The ROI of WELL

People-First Lighting Unveiled at LightFair

Amerlux's new eLumenNation webinar series isn't the only type of innovation that the company has produced in 2019.

In the first half of the year, for example, the LED manufacturer wowed the industry at LightFair 2019 with a slew of new lighting solutions.

When Amerlux presented AERUS at this year's biggest industry event in Philadelphia, editors from BUILDINGS.com quickly called the glare-free illumination the event's top trend. As the cure for poor office lighting, AERUS delivers pleasing indirect lighting for commercial and institutional settings. Leveraging anidolic optics, this sleek linear system can hang a mere 12 inches off the ceiling without hotspots. The ultrawide distribution also means fixtures can hang 10-12 feet off-center, requiring fewer fixtures than most linear systems, while still delivering IES recommended light levels at the desk. AERUS is the solution to alleviate glare and bad lighting in offices.

In addition, Amerlux featured its first generation of Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) lighting solutions that will fundamentally change the way the industry thinks about configuration and controls. With this new technology, power will run through the same Category 5 enhanced (CAT5e) cabling as data, turning lighting into an IT matter.

Amerlux also showcased its new Rook 3.5" Square Pendant with the 90 CRI chip. As a result, natural color and skin tones have never looked so good. The new Rook, which is a versatile solution for open ceilings as a surface-mount pendant or a pendant with a remote driver, offers color, comfort, control and configuration.

Other examples of 2019 innovation include:

Slots and Dots, which is an easily configurable track light system that creates visual ambience for hospitality and retail environments. It offers clean, compact styling, which ensures it looks good in any environment. The one-inch-wide track features magnetic attachments, so light sources can be easily snapped in and out as needed. With this track system, it's a cinch to change the lighting in a room between events.

Etch 2'x2' recessed ceiling panels, which were co-developed with world-renowned architecture firm Gensler Associates. They present a clean aesthetic with evenly lit, premium LEDs, bathing open spaces with smooth, ambient light. The new lighting solution delivers a sense of architectural style to an area, unlike traditional drop-ins that have the look and feel of commodity-grade products.

For more information about the company's lighting solutions, call Amerlux at 973.850.4342.

