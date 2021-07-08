How Long Is Your Cat A Kitten? New Survey Shows A Majority of Kitten Owners Are Divided On The Answer

Among kitten owners who accurately identified their youngest cat as a kitten, 18% believe their cats are considered kittens for six months and 20% believe they are kittens for 12 months, with the remaining kitten owners scattered across a year.

"Cats are generally considered kittens for the first 12 months of their life and should be fed a kitten food for that year," said Dr. Callie Harris, DVM, veterinarian at Purina. "After a year, a kitten has matured into an adult cat and can be transitioned to adult food formulas. However, some larger breed cats, like the Maine Coon, may need to be fed kitten food for longer. I always recommend consulting your vet if you have specific questions about how long to feed kitten food."

The 2021 Kitten Owner Survey by Purina surveyed 1,000 kitten owners in the United States and discovered what kitten owners find most important when it comes to their pet's nutritional needs.

Among other key findings:

Most owners (89%) believe feeding kitten food provides a head start to a lifetime of health

Nearly all kitten owners (65%) believe kitten-specific food is important; however, due to the split in belief of how long a cat is considered a kitten, there's a divide on how long they believe it should be used for

they believe it should be used for Nearly all kitten owners (96%) believe it's important their kitten enjoys the food given to them and 91% believe the food they feed their kitten will impact their health throughout their life

The survey also helped owners learn more about their kitten's preferences when it comes to dinnertime:

While the majority of kitten owners prefer dry food (30%) or a combination of dry and wet food (28%), kittens tend to prefer wet food (26%)

Nearly half of owners (48%) compromise by feeding their kittens a mixture of wet and dry food

Most owners (91%) are open to the idea of including variety in their kitten's diet, and 81% of owners believe that introducing their kitten to different foods will make them less picky in the future

Those with more than one cat are likely to provide variety for their kitten if they do for their other cats (85%)

"In feeding kittens a diet comprised of different flavors and textures, their owners are also helping them develop their palates and preventing them from exclusively preferring a single type of food over time," said Dr. Annie Valuska, Ph.D., senior feeding behavior expert at Purina. "The more variety in a kitten's diet, the more adaptable they will be to diet changes when they get older."

About the Survey

The national survey of 1,000 U.S. kitten owners ages 18 and up was commissioned by Purina and conducted by Dynata (formerly Research Now/SSI), an independent survey research firm, between March 18 and March 28, 2021. The maximum margin of sampling error was +/-5 percentage points with a 90-95 percent level of confidence. Kitten owners are defined in this survey as individuals whose youngest cat is under the age of 1 year, who do not work in the pet industry and are partially or fully responsible for taking care of and choosing food for their kitten.

