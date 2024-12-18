How Mash Gang is Taking on the Giants with Their No-Compromise Attitude Award-Winning UK Brand Launches Three New Non-Alcoholic Beers in the U.S.

DENVER, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Death to Boring Beer! Mash Gang, the award-winning UK brewery shaking up the non-alcoholic (NA) beer scene, made waves across the United States with the launch of their flagship brew, Chug, which is already challenging the dominance of big players. On the heels of their success, and just in time for Dry January, Brewer Jordan Childs debuts three bold new releases: Glug, Journey Juice, and for a limited time only, Lesser Evil. By leaning into superior flavor and innovative partnerships, Mash Gang proves that emerging brands can prevail against the giants.

Glug, Journey Juice and Lesser Evil

"How do you beat the big guys? With better liquid and an authentic story," says co-founder and head brewer Jordan Childs. "Consumers are craving something different—and Mash Gang delivers. I think that people relate to the fact that we don't ask them to compromise. We behave more like a full alcohol brand and bring fun back to a category that used to be synonymous with compromise."

As the non-alcoholic beer category further expands, Mash Gang's mission is clear: redefine what NA beer can be by delivering superior flavor and creativity. With alcohol sales growing a mere 1% from 2022 to 2023, sales of nonalcoholic offerings grew by a whopping 32%. In fact, the top-selling beer at Whole Foods was nonalcoholic. With no sign of slowing down, the market is demanding NA options that go beyond bland or basic. Mash Gang's new releases are answers to that demand.

Timed for Dry January, these bold new brews cater to consumers looking to cut back on alcohol without sacrificing the flavor and experience of drinking a beer. Mash Gang's commitment to innovation and inclusivity shines through with the launch of Glug, Journey Juice, and Lesser Evil, offering adventurous, unexpected flavor profiles for those who seek something truly unique.

Glug: Tradition Meets Tropical

With Glug, Mash Gang reimagines the classic Cerveza. While some view light beers as simple or low on flavor, Mash Gang defies those expectations with a modern twist. Crafted with a blend of Citra and El Dorado hops, Glug bursts with tropical notes that provide a refreshing, full-bodied drinking experience. Featuring a touch of corn for authentic American character, Glug blends tradition with innovation to create a beer that's light, heroic in haze, and unapologetically bold.

Journey Juice: Sweet, Spicy, and Unforgettable

For those looking for something adventurous, Journey Juice delivers. This sweet, sour, and spicy IPA highlights Mash Gang's mastery of mango-infused beers. Enhanced with a kick of chili, Journey Juice is perfect for all occasions—whether you're strolling through the city, hiking Colorado's scenic trails, or unwinding with friends at sunset. It's a beer that reflects Mash Gang's playful spirit while delivering bold, unforgettable flavors.

Limited Edition Offering Launching in January // Lesser Evil: Decadent, Rich, and Guilt-Free

For those seeking a luxurious winter treat, Lesser Evil delivers in style. This chocolate cherry stout showcases Mash Gang's artistry, blending decadent chocolate, creamy oats, and the bold tang of sweet and sour cherry juice. At just 0.5% alcohol, this surprisingly low-calorie indulgence is perfect for cozy evenings, holiday celebrations, or curling up by the fire. Completely dairy-free and vegan, its supernatural creaminess will enchant all palates. Lesser Evil isn't just a beer—it's a guilt-free celebration of richness and flavor for the coldest of nights.

Mash Gang's early U.S. success reveals a powerful narrative: independent brands can cut through the noise by prioritizing quality and authenticity. While it starts with one store, the story is much bigger. By expanding the boundaries of what non-alcoholic beer can be, Mash Gang is growing the category and attracting beer lovers who are cutting back on alcohol but still crave bold, exciting options.

"This isn't just about beer," says Childs. "It's about showing consumers that independent brands can deliver more—more creativity, more quality, and more fun. We're here to prove that NA doesn't mean boring."

Product is available nationwide on mashgang.com.

About Mash Gang

Mash Gang began as a homebrewing experiment during the pandemic and has grown into one of the most respected non-alcoholic breweries in the world. With a focus on bold flavors, premium ingredients, and a supportive community, Mash Gang has redefined the craft beer experience. Backed by DioniLife and Invus, Mash Gang is a key player in revolutionizing the adult beverage industry.

To learn more about Mash Gang's mission and products, visit mashgang.com and follow @mash__gang on social media.

