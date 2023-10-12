How MBTI® Type Relates to Neurodiversity in Developmental Contexts

News provided by

The Myers-Briggs Company

12 Oct, 2023, 15:31 ET

A New Research Report by The Myers-Briggs Company Explores Neurodiversity and Personality

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1999, Australian sociologist Judy Singer coined the term 'neurodiversity,' shedding light on the diversity of human minds. Today, it's increasingly recognized that neurodiversity is not only common, but essential to innovation and inclusivity. Organizations that overlook this diversity risk missing out on harnessing the full potential of their workforce and even risk facing legal consequences. To help companies interested in having their neurodiverse employees perform at their best, The Myers-Briggs Company has launched their research report MBTI® Type and Neurodiversity.

Continue Reading
The Myers-Briggs Company releases new research around MBTI personality type and neurodiversity.
The Myers-Briggs Company releases new research around MBTI personality type and neurodiversity.

Neurodiversity and MBTI personality preferences
Using the MBTI assessment to help neurodiverse people in developmental contexts is legitimate. "It could and should have positive effects for neurodivergent people," said John Hackston, Head of Thought Leadership at The Myers-Briggs Company. "Understanding that everyone is different and recognizing these aspects of personality and behavior positively can be extremely empowering for these individuals."

Among the other beneficial impacts of using the MBTI in this context is the fact that the MBTI instrument can foster understanding between neurotypical and neurodiverse individuals, enhancing their work relationships by helping each appreciate diverse approaches.

In addition, many neurodivergent professionals have concealed ('masked') their behaviors to fit societal norms. The MBTI assessment feedback session can help neurodiverse individuals understand their behavior, reducing isolation and imposter syndrome, particularly among those in managerial roles.

The new report includes an in-depth discussion about personality assessments and neurodiversity, including Autism, ADHD, OCD, dyslexia and more, consolidates the research evidence from multiple sources, and offers practical advice and tips for individuals and the workplace.

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations worldwide improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we're ready to help you succeed.

+1 800.624.1765 : themyersbriggs.com : The Myers-Briggs Company

Contact:

Meriane Morselli
MSR Communications
[email protected]
415-989-9000

Melissa Summer
The Myers-Briggs Company
[email protected]
650-691-9105

SOURCE The Myers-Briggs Company

Also from this source

Announcing the Second Season of The Myers-Briggs Company Podcast

Announcing the Second Season of The Myers-Briggs Company Podcast

Following a successful first season of eight episodes, The Myers-Briggs Company Podcast has launched its second season. In the new series, a roster...
New Research by The Myers-Briggs Company Explores the Power of Teamwork

New Research by The Myers-Briggs Company Explores the Power of Teamwork

An essential part of any organization, teams have many advantages over individual work. But that doesn't mean that they don't have their challenges....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.