How MBTI® Type Relates to Neurodiversity in Developmental Contexts

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1999, Australian sociologist Judy Singer coined the term 'neurodiversity,' shedding light on the diversity of human minds. Today, it's increasingly recognized that neurodiversity is not only common, but essential to innovation and inclusivity. Organizations that overlook this diversity risk missing out on harnessing the full potential of their workforce and even risk facing legal consequences. To help companies interested in having their neurodiverse employees perform at their best, The Myers-Briggs Company has launched their research report MBTI® Type and Neurodiversity.

Neurodiversity and MBTI personality preferences

Using the MBTI assessment to help neurodiverse people in developmental contexts is legitimate. "It could and should have positive effects for neurodivergent people," said John Hackston, Head of Thought Leadership at The Myers-Briggs Company. "Understanding that everyone is different and recognizing these aspects of personality and behavior positively can be extremely empowering for these individuals."

Among the other beneficial impacts of using the MBTI in this context is the fact that the MBTI instrument can foster understanding between neurotypical and neurodiverse individuals, enhancing their work relationships by helping each appreciate diverse approaches.

In addition, many neurodivergent professionals have concealed ('masked') their behaviors to fit societal norms. The MBTI assessment feedback session can help neurodiverse individuals understand their behavior, reducing isolation and imposter syndrome, particularly among those in managerial roles.

The new report includes an in-depth discussion about personality assessments and neurodiversity, including Autism, ADHD, OCD, dyslexia and more, consolidates the research evidence from multiple sources, and offers practical advice and tips for individuals and the workplace.

