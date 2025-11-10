Award-Winning Book Encourages Readers to Strengthen their Christian Faith Through Biblical Teachings

Author explores six core Christian principles to encourage readers to engage with the Bible for a deeper understanding

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book is aimed at helping others on their spiritual journey. The author, who found a new sense of purpose after dedicating his life to God, hopes to share his insights from years of reading the Holy Bible and his journey to faith. The book explores six core biblical topics and offers readers a resource for strengthening their spiritual life through scripture.

“The Word That Loves You: Begin” by Allen Thompson Brillhart III

In "The Word That Loves You," author Allen Thompson Brillhart III provides verses from the English Standard Version of the Holy Bible about topics including the fall of Adam and Eve, the manifestations of a Christian's good works when guided by the Holy Spirit, frequent prayer, faith and forgiveness. This devotional is structured as a guide for reflection and study, also includes questions and commentary to encourage a deeper understanding of the Bible and God's Word.

"The main purpose of 'The Word That Loves You' is to emphasize these topics as addressed in God's living Word," Brillhart said. "This book provides only a small example of what can be learned from reading the Holy Bible."

Brillhart includes study questions and Bible verses at the end of each chapter designed for study and to test understanding of the biblical material presented. The final two chapters include personal questions for individual reflection for readers to consider how the teachings apply to their own life and spiritual journey. The book has won an Independent Author Award in the "Spirituality" category from LiteraryGlobal.com, gold in the CBA's (Christian Book Awards), and has reached #45 under the Christian Ministry genre on Amazon.

"I spent over fifty years of my life distant from God, said Brillhart. "After a great deal of tribulation, I started to search for a new life which began with reading the Holy Bible and the Word of God."

ISBN: 9798385029129 (softcover); 9798385029136 (hardcover); 9798385029143 (electronic); 9798385044238 (audio)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Allen Brillhart is a retired physician and a Christian who is striving to increase his spiritual relationships with God, Jesus Christ, the Holy Spirit, and the living Word. To learn more, please visit www.thewordthatlovesyou.com.

