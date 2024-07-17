How Peanuts Help Boost Fitness

Studies Indicate Peanuts Deliver Body Benefits

ALBANY, Ga., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since summer is in full swing and the Olympic games are gearing up, now is a great time to focus on healthy eating and working out. Plus, fall is around the corner and that means high school and college sports will be starting soon.

Peanuts are loaded with 19 vitamins and minerals and can be eaten before or after a workout to deliver energy in advance or aid muscle recovery afterwards. (PRNewsfoto/The Peanut Institute)

The Peanut Institute is sharing research findings on the benefits peanuts deliver for weekend warriors, student athletes and those who are simply looking to tone up or increase their physical fitness . The studies indicate peanut consumption can lead to gains in lean body mass, encourage muscle growth, increase endurance and assist with weight management.

"Just a small amount of peanuts or peanut butter incorporated into a daily diet can have a significant impact," says Dr. Samara Sterling, a nutrition scientist and research director for The Peanut Institute. "Peanuts are loaded with 19 vitamins and minerals and can be eaten before or after a workout to deliver energy in advance or aid muscle recovery afterwards. Plus, they're a convenient, on-the-go snack since they're portable and inexpensive."

Lean Body Mass

A 2024 study published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise found that athletes who consumed peanuts and peanut butter in conjunction with resistance training experienced an improvement in lean body mass1.

"While the goal of some active individuals is to gain body mass to improve physical performance or better match opponents' size, many are nervous about adding calories because they don't want to end up with excess body fat," says Dr. Enette Larson-Meyer, PhD, RD, CSSD, FACSM, professor of Human Foods Nutrition and Exercise at Virginia Tech and senior author of the study. "Our study results showed that peanut and peanut butter may be particularly beneficial in ensuring more of the weight gain is lean body mass."

Muscle Growth

A study conducted in 2021 by Auburn University showed that older, untrained individuals who included peanut powder in their resistance training regimen experienced a significant improvement in muscle growth and strength over a 12-week period compared to the control group2. Peanuts and peanut powder are rich sources of the amino acid leucine, which supports muscle building and repair3.

"This study suggests that pairing resistance training with supplemental peanut powder may be an effective plant-based protein solution to meet protein needs and perhaps slow or prevent age-related loss of muscle in older adults," says Dr. Roberts, a co-principal investigator on the study from Auburn University in the School of Kinesiology.

Increased Endurance

Two different research projects identified a link between peanut consumption and improved endurance.

A 2022 study found that eating 30 grams of peanuts with skins before prolonged exercise improved endurance performance and significantly improved workload in the endurance test4.

A 2023 study published in the peer-reviewed journal Nutrients found that the proteins in peanuts increase endurance and reduce fatigue after exercise by lowering oxidative stress5. Oxidative stress happens when harmful molecules, called free radicals, build up in the body faster than it can get rid of them. This can damage cells and lead to aging and diseases.

Weight Management

Other studies have found that eating peanuts and peanut butter regularly does not lead to total weight gain6. One possible reason is that peanuts promote satiety7. Peanuts are high in three macronutrients – protein, fiber and healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats – that can deliver a feeling of fullness. Peanut consumption has also been associated with a reduced risk of long-term obesity8, 9.

Research conducted by the University of South Australia and published online in Nutrients found daily consumption of lightly salted peanuts twice a day before meals led to weight loss , lowered blood pressure and improved fasting glucose levels10.

"Foods that are high in protein and fiber deliver a feeling of fullness that can help reduce the urge to overeat. A one ounce serving delivers seven grams of protein and nearly three grams of fiber, making it a smart food choice," says Sterling. "In the University of South Australia research, the peanut-enriched group was getting approximately an extra 15 grams of protein just from their consumption of peanuts and, despite the extra calories, the control group lost weight."

For more health news, visit PeanutInstitute.com or follow Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and Pinterest .

Based in Albany, Ga., The Peanut Institute is a non-profit organization supporting nutrition research and developing educational programs to encourage healthful lifestyles that include peanuts and peanut products. The Peanut Institute pursues its mission through research programs, educational initiatives and the promotion of healthful lifestyles to consumers of all ages. As an independent forum, The Peanut Institute is uniquely positioned to work with all segments of the food industry, the research community, academia, consumer organizations and governmental institutions.

Sources

1. Sanchez AD, Reynolds JC, Marinik EL, Kolb RD, Lozano AJ, Davy BM, Hunter GR, Larson-Meyer DE. A Randomized Trial of Healthy Weight Gain in Athletic Individuals. Med Sci Sports Exerc. 2024 Mar 25. doi: 10.1249/MSS.0000000000003427. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 38537251.

2. Lamb DA, Moore JH, Smith MA, Vann CG, Osburn SC, Ruple BA, Fox CD, Smith KS, Altonji OM, Power ZM, Cerovsky AE, Ross CO, Cao AT, Goodlett MD, Huggins KW, Fruge AD, Young KC, Roberts MD. The effects of resistance training with or without peanut protein supplementation on skeletal muscle and strength adaptations in older individuals. J Int Soc Sports Nutr. 2020 Dec 14;17(1):66. doi: 10.1186/s12970-020-00397-y. PMID: 33317565; PMCID: PMC7734909.

3. Plotkin DL, Delcastillo K, Van Every DW, Tipton KD, Aragon AA, Schoenfeld BJ. Isolated Leucine and Branched-Chain Amino Acid Supplementation for Enhancing Muscular Strength and Hypertrophy: A Narrative Review. Int J Sport Nutr Exerc Metab. 2021 May 1;31(3):292-301. doi: 10.1123/ijsnem.2020-0356. Epub 2021 Mar 18. PMID: 33741748.

4. Kato M, Omiya M, Horiuchi M, Kurata D. Ingestion of High-Oleic Peanut Improves Endurance Performance in Healthy Individuals. Evid Based Complement Alternat Med. 2022 Mar 10;2022:3757395. doi: 10.1155/2022/3757395. PMID: 35310027; PMCID: PMC8930216.

5. Liu R, Li Z, Yu XC, Hu JN, Zhu N, Liu XR, Hao YT, Kang JW, Li Y. The Effects of Peanut Oligopeptides on Exercise-Induced Fatigue in Mice and Its Underlying Mechanism. Nutrients. 2023 Apr 2;15(7):1743. doi: 10.3390/nu15071743. PMID: 37049582.

6. Baer DJ, Dalton M, Blundell J, Finlayson G, Hu FB. Nuts, Energy Balance and Body Weight. Nutrients. 2023 Feb 25;15(5):1162. doi: 10.3390/nu15051162. PMID: 36904160; PMCID: PMC10004756.

7. Alper, C., Mattes, R. Effects of chronic peanut consumption on energy balance and hedonics. Int J Obes26, 1129–1137 (2002). https://doi.org/10.1038/sj.ijo.0802050

Mattes RD, Kris-Etherton PM, Foster GD. Impact of peanuts and tree nuts on body weight and healthy weight loss in adults. J Nutr. 2008 Sep;138(9):1741S-1745S. doi: 10.1093/jn/138.9.1741S. PMID: 18716179.

8. Mattes RD, Kris-Etherton PM, Foster GD. Impact of peanuts and tree nuts on body weight and healthy weight loss in adults. J Nutr. 2008 Sep;138(9):1741S-1745S. doi: 10.1093/jn/138.9.1741S. PMID: 18716179.

9. Liu X, Li Y, Guasch-Ferré M, Willett WC, Drouin-Chartier JP, Bhupathiraju SN, Tobias DK. Changes in nut consumption influence long-term weight change in US men and women. BMJ Nutr Prev Health. 2019 Sep 23;2(2):90-99. doi: 10.1136/bmjnph-2019-000034. PMID: 33235963; PMCID: PMC7664489.

10. Petersen KS, Murphy J, Whitbread J, Clifton PM, Keogh JB. The Effect of a Peanut-Enriched Weight Loss Diet Compared to a Low-Fat Weight Loss Diet on Body Weight, Blood Pressure, and Glycemic Control: A Randomized Controlled Trial. Nutrients. 2022; 14(14):2986. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu14142986

SOURCE The Peanut Institute