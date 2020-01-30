How PETA Fought Animal Homelessness In 2019

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To reduce the burden on low-income communities, PETA spent over $2.5 million on services in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina last year, including providing free food, medications, and other supplies; free counseling; affordable veterinary care (including low-cost and free spay/neuter services); and free end-of-life help to ill, aged, aggressive, and dying animals of indigent people. Glimpse PETA's community work here.

PETA is again appealing to the government and residents to help solve this "crisis of care," urging everyone to work to end the homeless-animal crisis via prevention by having dogs and cats spayed or neutered, helping others do the same, adopting and never purchasing animals, and reporting neglect. Millions of dogs and cats enter U.S. shelters annually—and many others are abandoned.

In 2019, PETA's work in impoverished areas included the following:

"Fixing" 12,561 animals on its mobile clinics, preventing millions from being born into homelessness

Transporting, for free, almost 850 animals to and from its clinics for guardians without means

Providing more than 3,000 families with free veterinary and counseling services

Delivering 308 sturdy doghouses and straw bedding to dogs tethered or chained up outside 24/7

Providing more than 7,000 "outdoor dogs" with free flea and flystrike prevention, water buckets and fresh water, food, and much-needed affection

Placing 860 adoptable animals in loving homes or delivering them to other animal shelters

"Animals suffer in horrible ways every day, from freezing to death on a chain to languishing in pain without vital veterinary care," says PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. "PETA's doors are always open to any animal in need, and we continue to push for the homeless-animal crisis to be addressed at its root—with accessible spay and neuter surgeries for all."

PETA is the only private animal shelter in the area that takes in any animals at any time—without restrictions, appointments, waiting lists, or admission fees.

For more information, please visit PETA.org. Watch the group's video here.

