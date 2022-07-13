How Rochester, NY Is Streamlining Budgeting while Improving Transparency and Accountability with OpenGov

Rochester, NY is on a mission to bring greater transparency and accountability to budgeting and planning with OpenGov. Tweet this

"After reviewing several solutions, we selected OpenGov to bring greater efficiency and accountability to budgeting and support our vision of greater community engagement and transparency surrounding our budget process," explained Michael T. Burns, Budget Director, City of Rochester, NY. "The comprehensiveness of OpenGov's capabilities, its process for efficiently implementing the solution, and its award-winning support team set it apart from other govtech companies," said Burns.

"OpenGov is thrilled to be partnering with the fourth largest city in the State of New York. The OpenGov team has rallied around this partnership, and we are dedicated to making the City of Rochester successful in meeting their strategic goals now and in the future," said Claudia Arriaga, Vice President of Customer Success, OpenGov. "With OpenGov, the City of Rochester will be moving from a completely Excel-based budgeting to the leading budgeting and planning solution for local government," added Arriaga.

