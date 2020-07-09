How Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design is standing against racial injustice

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 1, 2020, President Brent Fitch announced the commitment Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD) is making to stand united against injustice, brutality and violence, prejudice and racism.

Since that announcement, RMCAD continues to listen, take action and be progressive through its proactive approach. Below are some of the steps that the college is implementing within our diverse community to address systematic inequality:



Institutional Initiatives

Each quarter, departments develop Quarterly Objectives and Key Results to drive our institution forward. This quarter, we added specific departmental Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives that address diversity within the curriculum and its development process; faculty recruitment, training, and support; supplemental instruction and education opportunities; and increasing visibility of artists, designers, and faculty of marginalized identities.

, including both short-term training this term and additional training in the fall semester. The college will educate students on the complaint process so that issues can be addressed effectively. Using the proper channels is essential for the college to take action, which means using the Official Student-Initiated Complaint form. End-of-course surveys are reviewed each term, however, the college cannot fully resolve issues based on those anonymous comments alone.

Academic Initiatives

Each program will review and address diversity within the curriculum and its development process. For example, the Liberal Arts department is working with a subject matter expert to include Suzan-Lori Park's "Venus" into the Theatre Studies course. The department will also address decolonization within the curriculum and add lecture series' responding to student requests for curriculum.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee Initiatives

We're so proud to see our community come together and grow from an average of 5 participants to 73! To better improve DEI efficacy and empower all of us to facilitate change now and in the future , Tya Anthony , DEI Coordinator, and Martha Neth , Director of the Learning Commons, are leading a streamlining of committee processes.

, , DEI Coordinator, and , Director of the Learning Commons, are leading a streamlining of committee processes. In addition, the college will be implementing a DEI webpage and newsletter that will serve as resources to inform, inspire, and uplift marginalized identities in the college community.

