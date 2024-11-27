Sneaker Reselling Tips from Japan's No.1 Sneaker Marketplace

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The sneaker reselling market, long synonymous with high-profit margins from limited-edition releases, is facing challenges as market dynamics shift. Yet, for savvy resellers, a low market presents unique opportunities, suggesting changing consumer preferences that allow for rejuvenation of tactics.

Keys to Continued Reselling Success

How SNKRDUNK Stays High in a Low Market How SNKRDUNK Stays High in a Low Market

Adaptability, smart sourcing, and leveraging reliable platforms as cornerstones for staying profitable and agile in a slow market.

Focus on Undervalued Items: Instead of chasing every "hype" release, focus on models with steady demand. Fast-moving silhouettes like Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 1, and Nike Dunks account for nearly half of SNKRDUNK's monthly sneaker transactions on the global app, with 63% stemming from the US market and 31% from APAC regions.



Lean into rising brands & silhouettes: The life cycle of trends shorten with every new digital social channel that punctures into mass society. Unique styles, with a focus on performance innovation and cultural relevance, are gaining prominence alongside its mainstream counterparts, with supply often being lower than demand.



Secondary marketplaces thus present a second chance for shoppers, making these rising brands a useful pillar in resale businesses. Notably, Puma and other Japanese brands like Asics, Onitsuka Tiger and Mizuno have become more common search terms on SNKRDUNK, with orders of these brands on the global app seeing an increase of over 150% from 2023 to 2024.



Choose the Right Marketplace to Reduce Overhead: Opt for platforms that offer lower fees and discounts on bulk orders. Other points of consideration include the marketplace's ability to ensure fast turnover and its base of trusted buyer-seller relationships, which are crucial in maintaining consistent inventory with competitive prices.

How SNKRDUNK Supports Resellers in a Low Market

SNKRDUNK, Japan's leading sneaker marketplace with over 6 million users worldwide, is uniquely positioned to help resellers maximize margins and grow their businesses. It is also the first major marketplace to release a shopping cart feature to all users, aligning with resellers' needs by enabling bulk purchases with reduced costs and offering unmatched savings on shipping:

Lower shipping fees for bulk orders: Save up to 50% on shipping for every pair added beyond the first, with no minimum quantity required. This aids in sourcing inventory efficiently to stay profitable in a tight market.

Save up to 50% on shipping for every pair added beyond the first, with no minimum quantity required. This aids in sourcing inventory efficiently to stay profitable in a tight market. Mix and match flexibility: Combine SKUs, sizes, and styles in one seamless checkout.

Combine SKUs, sizes, and styles in one seamless checkout. Competitive pricing on inventory: Thanks to SNKRDUNK's extensive network of Japanese sellers and favourable exchange rates between USD & JPY, many items are listed below U.S. market prices, offering resellers a critical edge to maximise margins.

A Trusted Partner for Resellers

SNKRDUNK offers more than just convenience. With its rigorous authentication processes powered by X-ray technology and a team of professional authenticators, resellers can be confident in the quality and legitimacy of their purchases. The platform's commitment to trust and affordability makes it a go-to resource for both seasoned and aspiring resellers.

More details available HERE .

Hi Res Images & Videos

For more information, please contact:

Fitri Khamis

Digital Marketing Manager

[email protected]

+65 9159 8355

About SNKRDUNK

Founded in 2018, SNKRDUNK is Japan's number-one marketplace for sneakers, streetwear, and TCG. With operations in 17 countries, a global app, and 10 retail stores, SNKRDUNK connects buyers and sellers worldwide, offering affordability and trust at every step. The marketplace's core service lies in its stringent authentication service — a crucial offering in the resale sneaker market due to the issue of replicas and fakes.

FOLLOW SNKRDUNK:

Instagram / Twitter / Tiktok

App Store here / Google Play here

SOURCE SNKRDUNK