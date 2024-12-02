Trading Card Market analysis from Japan's No.1 TCG Marketplace

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Card Games (TCGs) have evolved from simple entertainment into collectibles and investments. But what determines a TCG card's value? Several factors contribute to making a TCG card a prized asset in today's global market.

1. Nostalgia & Cultural Impact

What Drives Value in the Trading Card Game Market? Trading Card Market analysis from Japan’s No.1 TCG Marketplace

Many TCGs are rooted in animated series with dedicated fanbases, giving the cards strong nostalgic value. Pokémon, with its 28-year history, remains a cornerstone of the TCG market, attracting collectors and new players.

Similarly, the One Piece Card Game capitalizes on the anime's popularity, offering fans a chance to own pieces of the series, driving demand and establishing it as a major TCG player. Nostalgia's role in driving demand is clear on SNKRDUNK, Japan's No.1 TCG Marketplace. In 2024, the most sold TCG product on the platform was the "Pokemon Card 151" Booster Box, showcasing the original 151 Pokémon from Generation I (1996–1998).

2. Rarity & Demand

Rarity plays a pivotal role in determining a TCG card's value. Limited production runs, exclusive promotional releases, collaborative designs, or rare misprints drive demand.

On SNKRDUNK, Japan's No.1 TCG Marketplace, the highest-value card traded in 2024 was the PSA 10 Graded Monkey D Luffy SR [ST10-006] (Champion Ship Prize) for US$31,318. This card was awarded only to winners of the One Piece Card Game Championship 2023 Regional Finals in Asia.

3. Condition & Grading

The physical condition of a card is crucial in determining value. Factors like centering, surface quality, and edges undergo intense scrutiny. PSA 10 graded cards (perfect condition) are highly sought after by collectors, while players may focus on affordable cards for their decks.

Collectors dominate the secondary market, with PSA 10 graded cards accounting for 86% of TCG single-card transactions on SNKRDUNK.

Build a Valuable TCG Portfolio with SNKRDUNK

Maximizing value starts from acquisition, as with all assets. Marketplaces like SNKRDUNK offer opportunities to source TCG directly from Japanese sellers, often at more competitive prices due to regional availability and currency advantages.

A card's authenticity directly impacts its value, as counterfeit cards can harm a collector's investment. With rigorous authentication processes, including X-ray technology, SNKRDUNK ensures you avoid losing money to fakes.

Additionally, the marketplace's innovative cart function reduces capital outlay by bundling multiple cards. With free shipping on orders from the second card onward (available in select markets like the US, CA, SG, and AU), this feature helps collectors grow portfolios cost-effectively.

Hi Res Images & Videos

For more information, please contact:

Fitri Khamis

Digital Marketing Manager

[email protected]

+65 9159 8355

About SNKRDUNK

Founded in 2018, SNKRDUNK is Japan's top marketplace for sneakers, streetwear, and TCG. With operations in 17 countries, a global app, and 10 retail stores, SNKRDUNK connects buyers and sellers worldwide, offering affordability and trust at every step. The marketplace's core service lies in its stringent authentication — a crucial offering in the resale sneaker market due to replicas and fakes.

FOLLOW SNKRDUNK:

Instagram / Twitter /Tiktok

App Store here / Google Play here

SOURCE SNKRDUNK