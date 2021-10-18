How the Auto, Mortgage, and Student Loan industries Shape the Dynamics in the Credit Card Industry as COVID-19 Subsides

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 2021 Credit Card Data Book Part Two: Consumer Behaviors, Profitability, and the Larger Economy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The external factors that are influencing how the credit industry will recover are examined. In particular, the report focuses on how unemployment rates, vaccination efforts, and developments in the auto, mortgage, and student loan industries will impact the near future of the credit industry.

"As last year demonstrated, external factors can have a significant impact on the credit card industry," comments Brian Riley, Director, Credit Advisory Service, co-author of this research report. "The pandemic is still ongoing, so it remains the most important variable in determining how the economy will recover and how the credit card industry will fare in the future," Riley continues. "How well the credit industry does in 2021 will be largely tied to how quickly the unemployment rate continues to drop. If the drop in unemployment rates stalls, economic conditions would worsen, leading to rises in charge-offs, foreclosures, and bankruptcies. However, barring setbacks on the vaccine front, we anticipate unemployment will continue to drop as normalcy is restored," concludes Riley.

Highlights of the research report include:

Key industry metrics to watch in 2021

Where unemployment goes, the credit industry follows

Developments to keep track of in the auto, mortgage, and student loan industries

Return on Assets (ROA) is dropping

Interest rates stagnate

Consumers are less interested in credit lines, lenders are more strict in lending

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. External Factors

Unemployment Rate Begins to Recover, Concerns Remain

Questions Swirl around Debt Burdens and the Household Budget

In a Time of Uncertainty, Prime Interest Rate to Remain certain (and Constant)

4. The External Factors on Risk and Risk Management

ROA Plummets as Risk Mounts

Credit Card Interest Rates Stagnate

Softening Consumer Demand and Tightening Credit Policies

More Accounts Closed, Fewer Opened, and Credit Inquiries Fell

5. Conclusion

6. References

Companies Mentioned

Black Knight

Federal Reserve System

FICO

