How The Grinch Stole…Hershey’s Kisses!

"The Hershey's Kisses brand and Dr. Seuss's The Grinch® joined forces to create a partnership that reflects all that the holidays have to offer – excitement, surprise, and sweetness!" said Joe Gibilisco, Manager of Holiday for Hershey's. "Naughty or nice, everyone – including the Grinch – deserves a little holiday cheer, and that's where the Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with Grinch Foils come in."

Plus starting now through December 8, fans nationwide also have the chance to get "Grinched!" Simply visit @hersheys on Instagram and Twitter and reply or comment #GrinchKisses and #Sweepstakes on the designated Grinch posts for the chance to win free bags of the sought-after sweets.*

"The Grinch always has something up his sleeve, and this year it's a seriously fun collaboration with the Hershey's Kisses brand," said Susan Brandt, President of Dr. Seuss Enterprises. "In celebration of the first-ever partnership between our two iconic brands, we wanted to introduce a little holiday Grinch-y mischief and let our fans get in on the fun!"

Hershey's Kisses and Dr. Seuss's The Grinch – both known for spreading holiday cheer – have partnered this holiday season to make the most wonderful time of year that much more special with limited-edition Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with Grinch Foils. Available exclusively for the holiday season, the new treats feature 10 different candy foils including the Grinch's up-to-something smirk, classic Grinch sayings and of course Max's adorable floppy ears.

As part of the partnership, chocolate lovers can visit Hershey's Chocolate World attractions in Hershey, Pa., New York, N.Y., and Las Vegas, Nev. to be immersed in the Grinch-y mischief and enjoy décor galore, photo opportunities, an Amazing Candy Machine stuffed with the new Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with Grinch foils and more! Festivities will last through the rest of the holiday season at locations nationwide.

*Rules and How to Enter:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), 18 (except 19 in AL/NE and 21 in MS) years of age and older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins 11/30/21 at 9:00:00 AM ET and ends 12/8/21 at 11:59:59 AM ET. For Official Rules and full details, including how to enter, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, click here. Sponsor: The Hershey Company, 19 E. Chocolate Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive more than $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty. For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

About Dr. Seuss Enterprises

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading global children's entertainment company focused on promoting literacy, education, self-confidence and the wonderful possibilities of a child's imagination through the works of Dr. Seuss. The company was established in 1993 and is based in San Diego, CA. Global endeavors include publishing, film, TV, stage productions, exhibitions, digital media, licensed merchandise, and other strategic partnerships. For more information about Dr. Seuss Enterprises, visit Seussville.com, or follow on Instagram.





SOURCE The Hershey Company