How the VinFast Ecosystem Is Making Electric Mobility More Accessible Worldwide

IRVINE, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many American drivers, the decision to buy an electric vehicle isn't driven by horsepower or range. Instead, it comes down to practical questions: Will it fit into my daily routine? Can I charge it easily? Will it be affordable to own? What happens after I drive it off the lot?

VinFast VF 8 & VF 9 All-Electric SUVs

As electric vehicles move from early adopters to mainstream consumers, these practical considerations have become increasingly important. According to Deloitte's 2025 Global Automotive Consumer Study, affordability, charging accessibility and ownership convenience now rank among the strongest determinants of EV purchasing decisions. Meanwhile, research from McKinsey & Company suggests that the industry's next competitive battleground extends far beyond vehicle manufacturing. Companies capable of integrating software, charging infrastructure, digital services and customer experience into one seamless ecosystem will define the next generation of automotive leaders.

Against this backdrop, VinFast is developing an integrated mobility ecosystem designed to remove common barriers that have historically slowed EV adoption while creating a foundation for continuous technological innovation.

Building Competitive Advantage Through an Integrated Mobility Ecosystem

The global automotive industry is undergoing one of its most significant transformations in over a century. Electrification, software-defined vehicles, artificial intelligence, connected mobility and autonomous technologies are rapidly reshaping how vehicles are designed, manufactured and experienced.

The future competitiveness of automakers will increasingly depend on their ability to orchestrate entire mobility ecosystems. VinFast is differentiated by its integration within the broader Vingroup ecosystem, which creates synergies across multiple technology domains.

Charging infrastructure is supported through V-Green, which continues expanding EV charging accessibility both domestically and internationally. Urban mobility services are strengthened through GSM, providing valuable operating data while accelerating EV adoption across ride-hailing and transportation services.

This integrated structure enables innovations developed in one part of the ecosystem to be rapidly applied across others, shortening development cycles, improving operational efficiency and accelerating the deployment of new technologies. As software becomes an increasingly defining feature of modern vehicles, these capabilities position VinFast to evolve alongside broader industry trends.

Making Electric Mobility More Accessible for American Consumers

The United States is one of the world's most competitive automotive markets, where consumers expect not only advanced technology but also compelling long-term value. Recognizing these priorities, VinFast has adopted a go-to-market strategy centered on accessibility, financial flexibility and customer experience.

One of VinFast's strongest competitive advantages is its aggressive leasing strategy, which lowers the upfront cost of EV ownership. At a time when elevated interest rates continue to influence vehicle purchasing decisions, flexible financing options provide an accessible option for American households seeking to transition to electric mobility without a significant initial financial commitment.

The company's product portfolio reflects a careful balance between affordability and advanced technology. The VinFast VF 8 Eco enters the U.S. market with an MSRP starting at $39,900, complemented by attractive purchase incentives, including 0% APR financing for up to 84 months and retail bonus cash. For customers seeking additional comfort and premium features, the VF 8 Plus expands the offering while maintaining competitive positioning within the midsize electric SUV segment.

At the premium end of the lineup, the VinFast VF 9 demonstrates the company's vision to compete in the growing three-row electric SUV category. Developed in collaboration with the renowned Italian design house Pininfarina, the flagship SUV combines spacious family-oriented design, refined craftsmanship and advanced intelligent technologies.

The VF 9 incorporates an extensive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite featuring Highway Driving Assist, Automatic Lane Change Assist, On-Ramp and Off-Ramp Assist, Remote Parking Assist and Summon Mode. Together, these technologies enhance convenience while enhancing safety and driver confidence across a range of road conditions.

Beyond the vehicle itself, VinFast reinforces its value proposition through one of the industry's most competitive ownership packages, including a 10-year or 125,000-mile vehicle warranty. This long-term coverage reduces ownership uncertainty while demonstrating confidence in product quality and durability.

Charging convenience remains a critical consideration for U.S. consumers. Through compatibility with approximately 95% of public EV charging stations nationwide, VinFast substantially reduces range anxiety and provides customers with greater flexibility for both daily commuting and long-distance travel.

VinFast's long-term strategy aligns with the broader transformation underway in the automotive industry. Rather than positioning electric vehicles as premium products accessible only to early adopters, the company aims to make electric mobility more accessible through competitive pricing, flexible ownership models, intelligent technologies and integrated ecosystem support.

Underlying every product is a human-centered design philosophy focused on intuitive interaction, comfort, safety and seamless ownership, from purchase and financing to charging, software updates, warranty coverage and after-sales service.

As transportation becomes increasingly electric, connected and software-defined, VinFast is positioning itself not simply as another EV manufacturer, but as a technology-driven mobility company delivering scalable solutions for a rapidly evolving world.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") company with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally while expanding its production footprint with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us/

SOURCE VinFast